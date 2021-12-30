How to know if a web page has a virus and can infect the system

We will see a first screen as it appears in the image. We have to give URL and there paste the address that interests us. It will begin to analyze that site and will tell us if everything is fine or, on the contrary, it has detected that it has a threat and that puts our data at risk.

But beyond being able to analyze a specific website, which is our main objective, it also allows us to analyze files from our computer. It is an option that serves as a complement to a good antivirus.

Google Safe Browsing

Google has a huge variety of services on the Internet and yes, also an option to search if a website has viruses. It’s about Google Safe Browsing or Safe Browsing. What it does is block access to a web page that may contain some type of malware.

But what interests us in our case is to analyze a URL without having to enter it. We will be able to do it thanks to this Google service. What we have to do first is go to the website of this service and enter the address that we are interested in analyzing.

We just have to give Analyze or click on the magnifying glass that appears on the right. It will automatically start the analysis and show us if that URL that we have put has a virus or has detected something that may be a danger to our security.

Securi SiteCheck

Another more free tool that we can use to know if a page has malware is Securi SiteCheck. What it does is check whether or not that site we want to check is blacklisted. It is capable of scanning several pages within a domain, in case any section has viruses.

Its operation is very simple. We just have to paste the address that interests us and we give it to Scan Website. It will automatically start a process that can last a few seconds, where it will check if there is any type of malicious file and we must take extreme precautions.

Once finished, we can see a report with everything it has found. It will show us the number of pages analyzed, whether or not there is risk, etc.

Aw-snap

This page is very interesting, since it does not only tell us if a specific URL that we are analyzing has malware, but also if a link on that site redirects to a page that may have a virus. Aw-snap is also a free service and very easy to use.

What this scanner does is show the source code of the web page we are analyzing, which could have a malicious script. However, it is more aimed at expert users who know how to analyze this type of code and detect if there may be a script that, for example, mines cryptocurrencies.

Quttera

With Quttera we are going to find one more page with which to analyze websites on the Internet. We will have to enter its website and there we will see the bar where we will put the address that interests us and we will give Scan for malware, so that the process begins.

Once the process starts, it may take a few minutes until you finish analyzing that page completely. It will begin to review the files it contains and the links. Can even detect ransomware, a very dangerous threat that can compromise the files and systems of visitors to a site.

NotMINING.org

One more option is NotMINING.org. The objective of this online service is different from all the previous ones: search for potential hidden miners on a website. It can free us from attacks of this type that take advantage of system resources and can hinder operation.

What the hidden miners do is mine cryptocurrencies without us noticing. It is something that has affected web pages a lot in recent times and it should be detected as soon as possible so that it does not put visitors at risk.

Essential tips for safe browsing

After having shown some of the most interesting services with which to analyze if there is a virus on a page, we also want to give some important tips to navigate safely. The goal is to protect systems and prevent attacks that could steal information or passwords.

Always use browser and updated equipment

A very important factor is to always use updated systems. Sometimes vulnerabilities arise that can be exploited by third parties and steal data, sneak malware or make a website really dangerous. If we have the latest versions, these problems can be solved.

But we are not only talking about the operating system itself, but also about the programs we use. There the browser is a key piece. It does not matter if we have Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or any other. We must always have the latest version available to navigate with greater security.

Have security programs

Of course it is also important to have a good antivirus. We can name some examples like Windows Defender, Avast or Bitdefender. It does not matter which operating system we use, since all of them can become vulnerable and it is essential to be protected at all times.

Beyond an antivirus, we can also install a firewall or even browser extensions that also alert us as soon as we download a malicious file or our system may be in danger from a variety of malware.

Use official applications

It is also important to use applications that are official. Especially when we use browsers and programs with which we connect to the Internet, we must ensure that we are only using those downloaded from legitimate sources, otherwise we could have significant problems.

Although we sometimes come across alternatives that may seem interesting, with added functions and features, this could be a security problem. They could contain malware and affect our computers when surfing the net.

Common sense

But a question that should not be missing is the common sense. After looking at some pages to detect viruses and malware on websites, we must be aware that many attacks come from mistakes that we make when browsing the Internet and that we often overlook.

For example, a common mistake is to download a file from a page that does not inspire security. It is also important to download an attached document that has reached us by e-mail and we do not really know what the source is. All of this can compromise our security.

In short, when browsing the Internet we can come across many pages that may have viruses. It is important to use services of this type as we have seen to analyze possible malware that we may find.