Huawei would have partnered with SMIC to build its own chip factory

According to the latest rumors, two Chinese companies tied to the US ban list, Huawei and SMICThey would have partnered to build a semiconductor manufacturing plant in mainland China that will serve their needs exclusively or almost exclusively, helping them avoid the impact of US sanctions that have severely limited their access to crucial chip technologies.

From Huawei, there is little to comment, while from SMIC we remind you that is the most advanced foundry in China, which would already be mass producing your wafers at 7nm (node ​​named N + 1) if not because the United States “recommended” ASML that he did not send him the machinery that he already had bought to start wafer production.

The new factory is expected to be built in the Chinese city of Shenzhen and used to make HiSilicon chips from Huawei, presumably using process technologies developed by SMIC. Based on the investment of 10 billion dollars from Huawei, we can assume that it will be a fairly advanced factory, at least linked to 14nm, which is something SMIC masters by promising a 98% wafer rate of return, the highest in the industry.

With such an investment, Huawei could own the factorywhile SMIC would license its manufacturing process technologies and hand over some engineers and workers. Rather, it could be jointly owned by Huawei and SMIC, but operated by the latter, and therefore inherit the nodes and staff of the latter. The agreements are unknown, the only thing we know is that two of the most powerful companies in China have come together for a common purpose, and that will make a lot of noise, and damage, in the near future.

via: Huaweicentral