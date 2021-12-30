Identidad Argentina launched the first wellness school – Comercio y Justicia

Argentine Identity Academy launched the first wellness school for Latin America, which is directed by Alejandra López, a professional who has a long history in this area, and is based on a new concept that integrates neurosciences, mindfulness, the coaching, neurolinguistic programming and positive psychology.

“We were united by the vocation for synergy, alliances and teamwork, believing that together we could reach the entire country with this enormous proposal”, declared Guillermo Suárez, CEO and founder of Identidad Argentina.

“Well-being is not related to a massage or it is intended only for Tibetan monks. The new concept of well-being grew a lot in the pandemic because we realized that locked up we had to look at ourselves, see what worked, what did not work, how my family was, how I felt at work, etc. », he explained -for his part – Lopez.

“A wellness school is basically to make profound changes at the physical, mental, emotional, behavioral level in the different areas of life; improve the quality of life of people, teams and organizations through the generation of new healthy habits; become aware of self-perception and achieve self-discovery by enhancing strengths; manage emotions from a smarter place; use generative language to communicate assertively; and stimulate emotional intelligence ”, they explained in Identity.

«From our school we are going to help them to find, to feel well-being, each in their own way and at their own pace. We are not going to tell you what to feel or what to think. But we are going to accompany them technically because this is achievable and measurable, “added López.

In school, effective practical techniques will be learned that will lead students to move from where they are. “The knowledge is experimental, while they study they will experience the concepts. Attendees are going to experience change because when one changes, everything changes ”, they highlighted.

On the other hand, the apprenticeship is also offered as a job opportunity.

The school will offer several courses and programs that already have their registration open and will begin in February, among which the following stand out: certification in coaching with NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming), the consulting program in coaching educational, the diploma in emotional intelligence, the diploma in coaching sports and educational, certification in wellness management, emotional intelligence and coaching of equipment, and instructors in mindfulness for stress reduction.

“Through this educational proposal we want to teach clearly, achievable and precise tools and techniques from different disciplines that allow the development of inter and intrapersonal intelligence based on neurosciences”, they assured in Identidad Argentina.

It is worth remembering that Alejandra López is the regional director of Cuyo de Identidad, who has more than 20 years of experience in consulting and is a facilitator in learning processes in leadership, change management, conflict resolution, skills development and organizational well-being.