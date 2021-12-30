Importance of lifestyles in patients with Ulcerative Colitis

Managing anxiety and depression is important because they are factors that worsen conditions and make it more difficult to control these conditions.

X-ray of the lower parts of the gastrointestinal tract with nonspecific ulcerative colitis.

Unlike Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis is an Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) that affects only the large intestine or colon.

Inflammation can affect part or all of the colon. The symptom characteristic is bloody diarrhea, according to the gastroenterologist and researcher of IBD in Puerto Rico, Dra. Esther Torres.

“The key symptoms of colitis is persistent diarrhea with blood ”, he specified.

Likewise, doctors warn that this disease can be diagnosed in time due to the risk of developing colon cancer due to the severity of the inflammation that can persist for years.

Prevention and lifestyles

The first thing that every patient must change in his daily life is his choice for food, eliminating the consumption of all “junk” food, with plenty of saturated and processed fat.

“It must be emphasized that these patients choose a healthy lifestyle. In the coming years we will be able to refine much more in how food influences these types of diseases, but so far the patient can make a diary to identify the foods that he tolerates and does not tolerate and opt for adequate nutrition, low in sugars and nothing. of sausages ”he explained.

“It is very important too handling of stress and emotional state of these patients. Handling Anxiety and depression is important because we know that they are factors that worsen conditions and that make it more difficult to control these conditions. Control of emotions is important as is rest and eliminating the use of cigarettes and alcohol. It is also essential handling doctor ”, he added.

Likewise, he highlighted the benefit of performing physical exercises in this patient population.

Symptoms of colitis include:

–Diarrhea, a often with blood or pus.

-Abdominal pain and cramps.

-Pain in the rectum.

-Rectal bleeding (presence of a small amount blood in the stool).

– Urgent need to defecate.

-Incapacity to defecate despite the urge.

-Weightloss.

-Fatigue.