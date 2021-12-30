In two months, Elon Musk sold $ 16.4 billion of Tesla shares

Musk exercised all of his options that expire next year, signaling the end of his stock sales (REUTERS / Aly Song / File Photo)

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, sold another 934,090 shares, or about $ 1.02 billion of his shares in its electric car business, according to financial documents released Tuesday night.

Musk also exercised options to buy nearly 1.6 million shares of Tesla. at an exercise price of $ 6.24 per share.

By exercising his options this quarter, Musk’s stakes in Tesla have risen from approximately 170.5 million shares to more than 177 million shares, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Musk exercised all of his options that expire next year, signaling the end of your stock sales. This caused a drop in the price of the world’s most valuable automaker stock.

Musk has sold $ 16.4 billion worth of stock since the beginning of November, when he said he would sell 10% of his stake in Tesla if Twitter users agreed. And they were.

Said last week that I would stop selling stocks after their scheduled sales ended.

Musk sold 15.7 million Tesla shares at the end of this year (Photo: EFE)

Musk established in September a pre-established plan for stock sales related to options expiring next year and Tesla said in a presentation Tuesday that the program was complete.

The latest operations, reported on Tuesday, included the exercise of an option on 1.6 million shares and the sale of 934,090 of those shares (around USD 1.02 billion in their holdings) to pay taxes.

Total, Musk sold 15.7 million Tesla shares at the end of this year, about the 10% stake that the billionaire had promised to sell.

Tesla shares lost about a quarter of their value after Musk asked his Twitter followers in November if he should sell 10% of his shares.. They rallied last week when he said he was almost done with the sale, although the stocks are still below the closing record of $ 1,229.91 recorded last month.

Tesla shares they fell 1.1% to $ 1,077.03 on Wednesday.

The American magazine Time named Musk as the personality of the year (Photo: REUTERS)

In mid December, American Time magazine named Musk Personality of the Year, highlighting the takeoff experienced in 2021 by this technology mogul.

“Personality of the Year is influential, and few individuals are more influential than @elonmusk in life on Earth, and potentially beyond Earth as well ”, highlighted the editor-in-chief of Time, Edward Felsenthal, when announcing the winner on his Twitter account.

This 50-year-old South African-born man with great ambition surpassed his rival in the space race this year Jeff bezos, the founding mogul of the online sales giant Amazon, to become the richest person in the world.

In October, the valuation of his electric car company exceeded a trillion dollars, and during the year his company SpaceX has partnered with the US space agency, NASA, to launch several missions.

Musk has been a ubiquitous figure in American culture for the past few years. He amassed 66 million followers on Twitter and was a guest host of the famous comedy show Saturday Night Live in May. He speaks ambitiously about his interest in colonizing Mars and plans orbital flights for next year as part of SpaceX’s plan to make the American return to the Moon possible.

What’s more, He is known for influencing the movements of the markets and the value of cryptocurrencies with just one tweet.

But its main socioeconomic influence for now is with its innovative electric vehicles. ”Our intention with Tesla was always to serve as an example for the automotive industry, hoping that they will also make electric cars so that we can accelerate the transition to sustainable energyMusk said in an interview released alongside the person of the year announcement.

(With information from Reuters and AFP)

