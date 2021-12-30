Increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 impacts medical personnel

The rise in the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19, which yesterday reached 307, has aroused concern among various health sectors, not necessarily because it causes the immediate collapse of the system, but because of the impact it is having on the staff doctor and nursing, which is also suffering the onslaught of the spike in infections.

“Certainly, the main problem we have, in addition to the number of cases continuing to rise, is the personnel issue, because we can have the beds available in the hospitals, but if I don’t have the staff to take care of the patients, I have a serious problem“Said the president of the College of Surgeons of Puerto Rico, Victor Ramos Otero.

Although he does not have precise numbers on the number of doctors infected during this new rebound, Ramos Otero confirmed that “there are many people infected”, although he clarified that no one has required to be hospitalized. Among those who remain active in hospitals and emergency rooms, fatigue abounds, the doctor warned.

“I did not see the pediatric staff at the hospital where I work so exhausted since the dengue pandemic in 2007,” he said, referring to the rise in pediatric infections.

According to data from Health Department, the number of people hospitalized by the virus increased yesterday to 307, which translates into 41 more patients than those registered on Tuesday. Of the total hospitalized, 223 are adults, and 84, minors.

The regions with the most pediatric hospitalizations are Metro (31), Bayamón (29), Arecibo (9) and Caguas (9).

The president of the Puerto Rican Society of Pediatrics, the doctor Carmen Suarez, He argued that another issue that is putting health professionals at risk is the continuous visits to emergency rooms of patients with mild symptoms or with suspected contagion to undergo confirmatory tests for COVID-19.

“As this is so and so contagious, we are seeing many health professionals becoming infected and, if we do not have them, we will not have enough health caregivers,” warned the pediatrician.

“The reality is that yes, health professionals, medical technologists, therapists, nurses are being reported who are becoming infected, so we cannot look at this in terms of there are so many beds, because, if there are beds and there are no personnel to attend them It’s as if they don’t exist ”, he added.

Until yesterday, according to the president of the Hospital Association, Jaime Plá, there were 3,000 beds available for adults and 781 for pediatrics through the country’s medical institutions. “The hospitals are prepared because the general occupation of the hospitals is low. Hospitals are, right now, having a utilization of 50% on average … so any rebound can be assumed, “he said.

However, he acknowledged that a rise in infections would adversely impact employees. “I hope that the incidence of cases begins to decrease little by little and, in two weeks, we will begin to see those numbers decrease”, said Plá, who confirmed that some institutions, specifically in Caguas and Bayamón, have reopened the areas that were designated for COVID-19 patients, as admissions have increased.

Called to prudence

For the president of the Infectious Diseases Society of Puerto Rico, Lemuel Martinez, the report of the number of infections, which has reached over 13,000 a day, “definitely” has a potential impact on hospitals, despite the fact that the rate of hospitalizations per case is lower thanks to vaccination. “We have to find a way to lower that peak,” he said.

According to the BioPortal of the Health Department, the positivity rate rose 23.39 percentage points yesterday in a period of three weeks, when compared to the figure of 2.26%, which was reported in this line on December 8.

The term “positivity rate” refers to the calculation between the number of tests performed and positive results by the molecular PCR test, which confirms the infection with SARS-CoV-2. Statistics are used to measure the level of transmission of a virus.

In December alone, 83,637 COVID-19 infections have been detected. At the moment, December 27 has the highest number of detections with 13,492 cases.

Martínez said that one of the elements that is not helping to control the rebound is that many people have continued to show up for work and attend social activities even with a positive result for the virus. “That is worrying because, as they feel a cold or mild symptoms that are not tripping their health, they are still there, but they will still infect someone,” he said.

He argued that, despite the fact that in Puerto Rico 80% of the population is fully vaccinated and that the government has increased measures to control infections, such as reducing capacity in restaurants and requiring tests to attend events -, the first line of defense must be citizens.

“If you have a cold or nasal symptoms, you should not be coming out, if not get tested and stay isolated as you get a result, and that is not being seen, ”said Martínez, warning that, if it were not for vaccination, the country’s health system would have already collapsed.

He indicated that, in the hospital where he works, positive cases have been identified among the staff, but these have been infected outside the work space. “The situation we are having is that we are not keeping our distance or using the mask as we did at the beginning. There has to be an introspection of how we are behaving ”, he asserted.

They are not laboratories

Another concern is the fact that many people are going to emergency rooms to obtain a COVID-19 test, preventing people with a true health risk from being treated at the moment.

“By occupying a space and a shift, we are limiting access to people who could arrive with real emergency situations, such as chest pain, heart congestion or severe asthma”said the doctor Rosa Castro, president of the Clinical Committee of the College of Health Services Administrators.

This situation, he said, could cause, in some way, the collapse of the system. “Hospitals have adequate capacity, but this may change as people continue to be exposed, that there are still unvaccinated people and that public health measures are not followed. We are living very complex moments, “said Castro.