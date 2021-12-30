Irina Baeva as Russian Barbie, in a revealing ball swimsuit. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Like a whole Russian Barbie, the most beautiful Irina Baeva showed a little of what her fiancé fell in love with Gabriel Soto, with revealing ball swimsuit, with which she did not leave much to the imagination. The beautiful actress of the series The Dragon, delighted his followers by showing off his tiny waist and marked abdomen, during his vacations in Cancun.

It was through her Instagram account that the beautiful 29-year-old actress Irina Baeva, took advantage of his trip to the beach to show off its natural beauty to the fullest, in coordination with the beautiful landscape of the paradisiacal place, which they enjoyed a few days before the New Year.

True to her style and with a touch of mischief, the protagonist of the telenovela Love came She posed on a bunk with a tiny one-piece swimsuit with a cut out design on the abdomen, which allowed her worked abdomen to be appreciated. The design of the swimsuit gave a tender touch due to the baby blue and white colors, which contrasted with the revealing cut, with which it did not leave much to the imagination.

With her future husband, Irina Baeva spent a few days enjoying the warm climate of the Caribbean, unlike most of the country, where temperatures have dropped considerably. She took advantage of the winter to show off her curves and enjoy the sun, sand and sea, like other celebrities such as Jacky Bracamontes, María León, Angelique Boyer and Sebastian Rulli, who also enjoyed a few days at the beach.

Keep reading: María León steals your breath showing off her curves in a tiny swimsuit

Irina Baeva took advantage of a few days of relaxation, before continuing with the recordings of the telenovela Divided Love, which will premiere next January, and in which she plays Debra, the actor’s character’s wife Gabriel Soto, although the protagonist is the actress Eva Cedeño.

Keep reading: Beautiful designs for short and long nails, fashionable in 2022

Undoubtedly, 2022 looks quite promising for the couple, not only professionally, but also in love, since it is very likely that it will be this year when they join their lives in marriage, although they have not yet given a wedding date.

However, they both look super happy and very in love, imbued with each other, building a future together, something that many did not think would come because of the way they started their romantic relationship, after Soto’s divorce with Geraldine Bazan.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE IMAGE OF IRINA BAEVA IN BALLS SWIMSUIT, CLICK HERE.