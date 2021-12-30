Is it possible to lose weight just by going for a walk?

With the arrival of the new year and after the Christmas feasts, there are many people who set themselves the goal of starting in sport to to lose some weight.

However, that goal is noted on the list every year and it stands there, since work and family conciliation mean that many people do not find free time to practice sports, or simply do not find the necessary motivation to start in the sport. physical activity.

Thus, if you are one of those who, in addition to not finding the perfect moment, is not passionate about sport, perhaps you have considered go for a walk to get rid of those extra kilos.

In that case, you should know that it is a effective way to lose weight, but everything will depend on the intensity and duration of the walks, as well as other factors, such as the composition of the diets.

How to lose weight by walking?

From the Mayo Clinic they assure that “a combination of physical activity and calorie reduction seems to contribute to weight loss more than exercise alone.”

It is true and it has been proven that physical activity is important to control weight, as it helps us to Burn calories.

A) Yes, walk every day for at least 30 minutes and in an energetic way, it could help us burn about 150 more calories a day, according to experts at the Mayo Clinic.

In addition, the longer our walk and the longer we spend walking daily, the more calories we will burn.

However, these same professionals explain that you have to keep a balance in the practice of physical exercise, since, if we force our body, we can suffer injuries that cause us pain or feel exhaustion.

Thus, if you are just starting out in regular sports practice, perhaps it is best to opt for shorter walks of light intensity, and choose to gradually increase the pace, intensity and duration.

But that’s not all, since, to lose weight, the important thing is be constant with physical exercise and not put it aside. In addition, it is also essential to carry out a healthy and balanced diet, enjoy a good rest and hydrate properly.

Other effective tricks to lose weight by walking

To achieve your goal of losing weight by walking, you must be consistent with sports practice, and, in addition, you must take care of your health and your diet.

On the other hand, as long as this physical activity is more effective, you can try also applying these tips:

Walking enough to create an energy deficit: It is possible to walk 1,000 steps a day and lose weight, but for someone else to walk 10,000 and lose nothing, and that is due to an energy deficit. Thus, more than the number of steps, what matters is the daily, weekly and monthly summary. That is, in the end we have used more energy than we have ingested with food.

It is possible to walk 1,000 steps a day and lose weight, but for someone else to walk 10,000 and lose nothing, and that is due to an energy deficit. Thus, more than the number of steps, what matters is the daily, weekly and monthly summary. That is, in the end we have used more energy than we have ingested with food. Combine walking with strength training: Strength training can be an ally in achieving weight loss and retaining as much muscle mass as possible. Thus, walking is important to burn calories, but, so that what we burn is, for the most part, fat, it is important to combine it with strength training.

Strength training can be an ally in achieving weight loss and retaining as much muscle mass as possible. Thus, walking is important to burn calories, but, so that what we burn is, for the most part, fat, it is important to combine it with strength training. Modify routines: If you are one of those people who do not find time to walk or practice sports and, in addition, you lead a sedentary life, you can try to modify some sedentary routines. Thus, if you spend eight hours in an office, you can go to work walking and leave your car at home, or you can go shopping on foot and visit different establishments. On the other hand, you can also try that your social outings are for walking, such as taking a walk with friends, and, above all, at home, leaving the elevator aside and choosing the stairs.

If you are one of those people who do not find time to walk or practice sports and, in addition, you lead a sedentary life, you can try to modify some sedentary routines. Thus, if you spend eight hours in an office, you can go to work walking and leave your car at home, or you can go shopping on foot and visit different establishments. On the other hand, you can also try that your social outings are for walking, such as taking a walk with friends, and, above all, at home, leaving the elevator aside and choosing the stairs. Take care of the diet: This is a critical step. Keep in mind that the fridge should be stocked with healthy foods, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, and stay away from ultra-processed ones, although you can treat yourself from time to time.





