Is Yomil in Miami?

East December 28th was the Day of the Innocents and the famous Cubans did not hesitate to get on the train and joke with their followers. So did Diliamne Jacob, The Dura, who shared an image in which he hinted that he was expecting his second child with the reggaeton Jacob forever.

But the “joke” of Yomil hidalgo It was perhaps the one that generated the most controversy on the networks. The artist shared a photo of the Miami International Airport implying that he had finally arrived in the City of the Sun after the controversy with the presenter Alexander Otaola, who reported him for assault in 2018.

Since then, much has been said that the Trapton leader cannot travel to the United States without answering justice for the alleged slap he gave Otaola in a Miami store.

Despite the fact that many assumed the photo of the airport as a joke by Yomil to heat up the networks, shortly after the doubt began when, in addition, he shared a post with a fragment of his latest song “Caliente”, in which he talks about Miami.

“HOT … as I have Miami,” he wrote along with some emojis of fire, triumph and secret.

It has been his girlfriend, the actress, youtuber and model Daniela reyes who cleared up almost all the doubts in his Instagram stories. The influencer shared a question and answer session with her followers, and one of them asked her if Yomil was in Miami, to which she answered yes, with a sad face and a love one.

Instagram Stories / Daniela Reyes

Rumors have circulated for months that Yomil would be in the process of going to the United States three years after the problem with Otaola. Last September, the Cuban presenter said in an interview with The Pichy Boys that Yomil’s team has never contacted him to try to fix things or remove the arrest warrant, and that the complaint he filed is still in effect.

