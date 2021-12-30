It is possible to buy cell phones and Cubacel lines online

Over time, companies that ship recharges to Cuba have expanded their range of services. In addition to Cubacel and Nauta recharges, they allow you to send text messages (SMS), make bank transfers, pay for other services such as fixed telephony, buy and send food, air tickets, among others.

Some private companies like the Canadian Remittance They already allow the payment of electricity, manufactured gas and recharging international visa cards.

Well, today we will talk to you in Cuban Directory of three services of interest to Cubans abroad, Where to buy a Cubacel SIM or a SIM for tourists ?, and How to buy a mobile phone for someone in Cuba?

To answer these questions, we contacted Suenacuba (web portal recommended by Cubacel) to acquire products and services for the Cuban market.

Where and how to buy a Cubacel SIM?

Cubacel SIM cards are a service of the Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) for residents of Cuba. With this card, users can have a valid mobile phone connection for 360 days (after each recharge). The initial credit of the card is 250 CUP.

The buyer will need a passport or an identity document to make his purchase. Once you arrive in Cuba, you can collect your Cubacel card at a selected Etecsa office. Once you have received your SIM card in Cuba, you can top up the credit.

“The regular Cubacel SIM can be purchased for yourself or a family member, you must always fill in the details of the person who is going to collect it in Cuba. When we say that you cannot use a Cuban passport, then if you are Cuban you must use your identity card. If you are a foreigner, you must use the Passport. It is a restriction that Etecsa puts, that if you are Cuban you must use the Cuban ID and the Cuban passport it is not possible to use it “, clarifies the team of Sounds Cuba to our newsroom.

This type of SIM can be purchased for both Cubans and foreigners. You select an office and you are guaranteed the SIM in that office, however, you can pick it up at another office as long as they have it in stock.

Price: $ 45.14 USD (Buy Now)

How to buy a Cubacel SIM for tourists?

This ETECSA service is aimed at people who visit Cuba for a short period of time. With CubacelTur, tourists visiting Cuba can have a temporary mobile connection, valid for 30 days, with which they can use 2.5 GB + 20 min + 20 SMS. These SIM cards can be recharged online if your balance runs out.

Price: $ 29.52 USD (Buy Now)

How to buy a mobile phone for someone in Cuba?

Actually in Suenacuba There are two cell phone models for sale, the T799B and the T770B, both from the TCL brand.

“The purchase of cell phones is the same way, you must put the data of who is going to pick up the phone in Cuba, it can be a friend or relative, as long as the person who is going to pick up the phone presents their identification that matches the order and a 12-digit code that is delivered once the online purchase is made. “

Features and Prices

TCL – T770B

6.53 ″ FHD + Dotch ™ display with a 91% screen-to-body ratio 1.

Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™ 665, octa-core processor and 6GB of RAM for smooth performance.

Up to 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB via microSD ™ card (sold separately).

Four rear cameras with dual LED flash: 48MP (high resolution) + 8MP (118 ° wide angle) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth).

16MP front camera with 4-in-1 large pixel technology for brilliant selfies.

4000 mAh long life battery

Rear fingerprint sensor and face unlock for quick and secure access.

With TCL’s intuitive and customizable user interface.

Price: $ 399.98 USD (Buy Now)

TCL – T799B

6.47 ″ FHD + curved AMOLED screen with 93% screen-to-body ratio.

Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™ 675, octa-core processor and 6GB of RAM for smooth performance.

Up to 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB via microSD ™ card (sold separately).

Four rear cameras with dual LED flash: 64MP (ultra high resolution) with hybrid autofocus + 2MP 2.9μm ultra low light video + 16MP (123 ° super wide angle) + 5MP (macro).

24MP front camera.

4500 mAh fast charging battery with OTG reverse charging.

On-screen fingerprint sensor and face unlock for fast and secure access.

With TCL’s intuitive and customizable user interface.

Price: $ 770.63 USD (Buy Now)

The phones have a 3-month commercial warranty and their accessories are not covered by the warranty. The devices must be picked up at the selected commercial office at the time of purchase.