Jaguars talk to Doug Pederson and Jim Caldwell to take the job of head coach

In Jacksonville they want to turn the page of the Meyer chapter and look for a former Super Bowl champion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars’ search for coaches began Tuesday when they scheduled an interview with Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson for later in the week, will also interview former head coach Jim Caldwell, and asked to interview several candidates who are currently employed, sources told ESPN.

A league source mentioned to ESPN’s Dan Graziano that the Jaguars intend to interview Pederson later this week. Pederson was 42-37-1 in five seasons as Philadelphia’s head coach (2016-20) and led the Eagles to a victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII after the 2017 season.

Jacksonville Jaguars, seeking a new head coach for the 2022 season. Getty

A league source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that the team also plans to interview former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell.

League sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Jaguars requested permission to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore , Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The Jaguars also requested an interview with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, a source told ESPN, confirming an NFL Network report.

The NFL passed a resolution earlier this month that allows interviews for vacant head coach positions to take place virtually during the last two weeks of the regular season. Teams could request permission for interviews starting Tuesday, but teams can also deny permission.

The Jaguars fired Urban Meyer on the occasion just before 1 a.m. EDT on December 16 after being in season 2-11 and a series of embarrassing missteps that included two viral videos of him behaving inappropriately with a woman who was not his wife, inappropriately berating his assistant coaches, trying to hire a coach who was accused of making racist comments and intimidating black players in Iowa, and having Trevor Lawrence as No. 1 draft pick every other day with the first team with Gardner Minshew during training camp.

Former kicker Josh Lambo on Dec. 15 also accused Meyer of kicking him during warm-ups before an August practice, a charge that Meyer disputed. A spokesman for owner Shad Khan released a statement to The Associated Press saying Khan made the decision to fire Meyer after the Jaguars’ 20-0 loss in Tennessee on December 12.

