Jean-Marc Vallée, director of ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and ‘Big Little Lies’ found dead

The Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallée died suddenly at age 58 and, according to Deadline, the possible cause of death was from a heart attack.
The lifeless body of the director of the series Big Little Lies and from the movie CRAZY was found in his cabin near the river, located on the outskirts of the City of Quebec, Canada, The last Sunday, one day after Christmas.
It is speculated that the creative’s death occurred on December 25 and that he was getting ready to receive guests.
“Like his talent, the passion of Jean-Marc Vallée for the cinema and the realization were unmatched “, commented the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.
“His art has marked Quebec, Canada and the world,” he added.
It was with the drama “Dallas Buyers Club” (“The Dallas Homeless Club”) (2013), which tells the true story of a violent and macho man who was infected with AIDS during the first years of the disease in the United States, with whom he gained recognition.
The film earned Matthew McConaughey an Oscar, in the main role, already Jared Leto as Supporting Actor, and received other nominations, including that of Best Film and Best Screenplay.
The director won an Emmy in 2017 for his HBO series Big Little Lies., in which he directed stars like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoë Kravitz.
“I will always remember you when the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterrey (California). Making sure we all catch a little magic in this life. I love you, Jean marc“, wrote Witherspoon, who shared a series of photographs with the also screenwriter.
He directed French actress Vanessa Paradis in Café de Flore (2012), and won critics with CRAZY, his debut feature, which recounts the life of a large family in Quebec in the sixties.
He too director He was known as a fitness freak and teetotaler, a practitioner of the Wim Hoff fitness method, which is not for the faint of heart.