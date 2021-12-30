Jean-Marc Vallée, director of ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and ‘Big Little Lies’ found dead

The Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallée died suddenly at age 58 and, according to Deadline, the possible cause of death was from a heart attack.

The lifeless body of the director of the series Big Little Lies and from the movie CRAZY was found in his cabin near the river, located on the outskirts of the City of Quebec, Canada, The last Sunday, one day after Christmas.

It is speculated that the creative’s death occurred on December 25 and that he was getting ready to receive guests.

“Like his talent, the passion of Jean-Marc Vallée for the cinema and the realization were unmatched “, commented the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

“His art has marked Quebec, Canada and the world,” he added.