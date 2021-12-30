Jesús Angulo tested positive for COVID-19

Editorial Mediotiempo

Although Jesús Angulo was expected to join the training sessions as quickly as possible. Tigers after his announcement, finally the defender will have to wait, since he tested positive for coronavirus.

The auriazul club released the report of the left back, who underwent a PCR test prior to their incorporation and came out positive to COVID-19, so it had to be isolated, waiting for it to be negative.

“Jesus Angulo tested positive for COVID and he was already isolated from the group to continue his recovery independently. Courage, Jesus! ”, The tweet reads.

Just this Tuesday auriazulde was announced as a reinforcement for the Closing 2022 after he signed a four-year contract with his new institution, which he reached after the championship of the Opening 2021 with Atlas.

It was Sunday when he arrived at the Sultana of the north after finishing your vacation and we will have to see the time that remains isolated to see if Miguel Herrera you can count on him on Matchday 1 of Closing 2022, in which they face Saints.