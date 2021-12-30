Kanye West buys a house in front of his ex Kim Kardashian

The rapper kanye west has acquired a spacious property in Hidden Hills, California, which is located at just feet from Kim Kardashian’s family home and the four children what does the ex havemarriage: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

According to sources from the artist’s environment, to get to the new property of Kanye from the house of Kim You just have to “cross the street”, a proximity that is far from accidental.

And it is that several informants assure that the controversial artist wants to enjoy the company of his offspring as much as possible, and he himself has wanted to personally take charge of facilitating the task for his former wife.

“She wants to have the ability to see her children, and to have them at home, for as long as possible. Living in Malibu was complicating the task, because so much distance creates many difficulties, “explained an informant in conversation with the People magazine.

Of course, in order to fulfill its objective, Kanye west he will have to undertake a thorough reform of his brand new house, which would be in a state of almost abandonment.

In any case, the artist will not have too much trouble speeding up the work, given that he has already carefully planned the ambitious renovation plan.

“Kanye’s new house it’s a disaster right now. He only bought it for be around Kim and the kids. He has a very clear vision for the house and plans to start rebuilding right away. It will be a home oriented to family life ”, added another source.

