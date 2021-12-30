Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoy their love without haste

The discreet but at the same time mediatic romance they enjoy Kim kardashian Y Pete davidson He would not have stopped winning integers in recent weeks, although it has not yet transpired whether or not the “Saturday Night Live” comedian has spent part of the Christmas holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Of course, from the latest statements made by sources in his closest circle, it is clear that their romantic relationship would have quickly gone from being a mere romp to a courtship with many possibilities for the future: all within a framework of “healthy fun”, according to these informants.

“Things between Kim and Pete are getting very serious. The situation has evolved very quickly in recent times, in a healthy and fun way. The two of them are really enjoying their time together and they’ll see where it goes.“, Explained an informant to US Weekly magazine before emphasizing, however, that none of them is willing to take the odd misstep in their shared trajectory.

“Kim doesn’t want to rush or bet on anything too serious just yet. All she wants is to make the most of these early stages of her relationship with Pete.. What is clear is that they have become inseparable and are delighted, “said the same source, who concluded his report by stressing that Pete and Kim are” very comfortable “with their current situation.

