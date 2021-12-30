La Bebeshita will debut OnlyFans account in 2022

La Bebeshita rose to fame on the program “Enamorándonos”

Since his participation in Falling in love The Bebeshita She has established herself as one of the most controversial women on Mexican television in recent years. The also host of Aztec TV He did not miss the opportunity to mention what his personal and professional purposes are for the already close 2022: open an account in OnlyFans and take the offer that you were offered to pose in an adult magazine.

Just as many celebrities are venturing to create exclusive content for their followers through the platform OnlyFans, the influencer was questioned about whether this new trend of achieving large monthly income with intimate photographs such as Alfredo Gatica, Celia lora, Yanet Garcia, between many more.

The “Bebeshita” has 2.6 million followers on Instagram (Instagram)

Immediately his answer was positive, because on previous occasions he had been told about entering the new form of internet entertainment and he had mentioned that he did not because he considered that this type of “new ways of working” were not within the “type of things he wanted for his life” ; now everything seems different and in Come the joy decided to confess that we are days away from this happening with the arrival of the New Year.

Even though next year, The Bebeshita will launch your account on the platform you moved to Just for fans as the most popular social network among the elderly, she commented that the content you will share will not be as “hot” or “uncensored” as most of his fans expect, because he said that yes there will be exclusive content but it will not be as intimate as some celebrities handle it.

For this reason, the social networks of the young influencer -especially in Twitter– have been filled with split comments for his new announcement, for while some are eagerly awaiting the link official of what will be her debut in adult entertainment, others consider that this type of “work” denigrates women:

The “Bebeshita” was born on December 11, 1990 (IG: alexissoy)

“We agree that this is one of the news that we most expected and at one point we thought it would not happen”, “Everyone is free to do what they want with their body and if she is willing, then you have to leave her “,” Well, I think this is a job, not so dignified, but in the end she is trying to survive like everyone else, “they wrote in favor.

The negative comments were issued mainly by detractors of the influencer and women who did not approve of the news, despite not being a reality yet: “Women should not be sold for these types of platforms“,” Another girl from television who is going to sell for a few pesos “,” You are a woman and you do not realize how you only sell yourself before men, a pity “, they wrote in their account of Twitter.

The “Bebeshita” was the eighth celebrity eliminated from “MasterChef Celebrity” (Photo: Instagram / @ masterchefmx)

On the other hand, he was also questioned whether accompanied by this project he would have plans to pose in a men’s magazine, so he commented that yes she would now that she is willing to try “new things” In his career and in his personal life, he even revealed that at some point there were approaches but he did not accept.

The Baby had one of his best years on television since his debut in 2016 as it was considered by the TV station of the Ajusco to be part of one of its most profitable foreign adaptations in recent years and that has given one of the greatest ratings losses to Televisa: MasterChef. In its format Celebrity, Daniela alexis -real name of the digital celebrity- managed to enter the contest where renowned personalities such as Laura Zapata, Aristeo Cázares, Paty Christmas or Stephanie Salas.

