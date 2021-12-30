Latinos in the US seek to improve health and family relationships in 2022

LATIN NEW YEAR

Denver (CO), Dec 28 (EFE) .- Latinos in the United States have as a priority for 2022 maintaining or improving their physical health and rebuilding or stabilizing their family and partner relationships, above other issues such as finances and mental health, indicates a national study released Tuesday by Lifeway Research.

The survey, based on interviews with just over a thousand people conducted last September, indicates that Hispanics (especially those who profess Catholicism) are the group that emphasizes maintaining health the most (48% versus 40% of non-Hispanics), as well as restoring or amending relationships with close family members (30% versus 23%).

At the same time, Latinos with religious affiliations are the least concerned about financial matters going forward (24% versus 36% in other groups).

“The decisions (resolutions) for the New Year reflect the changes that people aspire to make, but the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged many people to implement those changes without waiting for the annual year-end reminder,” said Scott McConnell , CEO of Lifeway Research, presenting the survey results.

“However, New Year’s decisions are still something that many Americans have made at some point in their lives,” he added.

In this context, another national survey, in this case by the American Psychiatric Association (APA) and published this month, places Hispanics as the group with the highest level of participation in “decisions for the new year”, with 90% of Latinos making those decisions against 87% of African Americans, 85% of other ethnic groups and only 75% of whites.

In addition, according to APA, Latinos are the ones who most commit to dieting at the change of the year (32% versus 26% among whites), the more travel plans they make (27% versus 17%), the more they seek to clean and organize their homes ( 22% vs. 19%) and more want to help others through donations or volunteering (13% vs. 10%).

Interestingly, APA found that more than half (56%) of Hispanics surveyed will seek to meditate more in 2022, with 38% stating that they will see a therapist next year and one of 32% stating that they will reduce their social media presence. social.

As might be expected, APA found that Latinos are the group with the highest level of anxiety about personal finances (70%) and about the impact of the pandemic (63%).

In addition, one in three Latinos “already knows” that they will not comply with their New Year’s decisions, a slightly higher proportion than that of African Americans and whites with the same response.

“Making a decision for the new year does not reveal who or what the person making that decision relies on to change their life, nor does it reveal how successful those resolutions will be,” McConnell said.

“But higher numbers of young people, of those with at least some college education, and of people who attend religious services at least once a month among New Year’s decision makers indicate that they are more motivated. (than other groups) to make changes in their lives, “he added.

At the same time, according to APA, Hispanics look forward to the arrival of the new year: 36% of Latinos anticipate that 2022 will be less stressful than 2021, the highest percentage among all ethnic groups.