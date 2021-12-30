Let Turkey wait, the club that has 9 million dollars to get Carlos Salcedo out of Tigres

Carlos Salcedo could leave Tigres thanks to 9 million dollars

December 30, 2021 07:30 am

The Mexican defender, Carlos Salcedo, showed his interest in leaving Tigres. The president of the club, Mauricio Culebro, confessed that they are seeing the best for the player and for the team. In addition to the offers from Turkey, the MLS also polls the Mexican.

According to Multimedios, one of the teams that Carlos Salcedo is targeting would be Real Salt Lake, the former Mexican team where he took his first steps. The North American club would be in search of a defense and could gestate the return of the prodigal son.

Carlos Salcedo asked to leave after not feeling comfortable with the environment and the coaching staff, despite the fact that Miguel Herrera wanted to shelter him, the decision of the Mexican defender is very clear.

How much does Real Salt Lake have to pay for Carlos Salcedo?

According to the president of Tigres himself, the idea of ​​the club is to sell the player at the same price they acquired him, that is, $ 9 million, a price that Real Salt Lake could afford, according to the official MLS portal.

