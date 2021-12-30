Licey dominates the Eagles, who do not know victory

To this version of the Eagles It is difficult for him to score runs, they still reach a dozen hits like Wednesday at the Quisqueya, and the Licey He didn’t miss the opportunity to hit as soon as he found the gaps and combined it with effective pitching and defense to win 4-1.

Albert Abreu worked five innings of six hits, but without allowing a run and with two strikeouts and the blue bats capitalized on a Carlos Martínez without gunpowder to manufacture the necessary runs in the first third of the game.

A triumph that leaves the Tigres (2-1) only in second place and keeps the Eagles (0-3) in the basement in the run-up to the end of the year round robin hiatus.

Abreu won (1-0), Martínez lost (0-1) and saved Jairo Asencio (1). Martinez stayed on the mound for three innings where he allowed three hits, two earned laps, gave up three walks and struck out two.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2021/12/30/un-jugador-de-bálisis-con-espectadores-ea896206.jpeg Juan Lagares is put out at home plate by Michael de la Cruz during Wednesday’s game. (Felix Leon)

Ramón Laureano had two hits and drove in a lap, while Sergio Alcántara and Michael de la Cruz produced one lap each.

The yellow battery dispatched 10 hits (two extra-base hits) against six of the blue ones. But it was a difficult task for Félix Fermín’s men to move the runners. He went 6-1 with men in scoring position and left six on the pads awaiting tow.

Now the Eagles they have scored six runs in the first three games while conceding 14 for a differential of minus eight.

The races

The transmission chain announced that 7,047 fans entered the game as a result of the measure established by the Ministry of Public Health to avoid contagion of COVID-19.

The Blues opened the scoring in their first opportunity at bat. Emilio Bonifacio started with a single from shortstop, stole the second and Sergio Alcántara drove in with a double to center field. Yermín Mercedes walked, Nomar Mazara struck out, but Ramón Laureano responded with an RBI hit to right before Michael de la Cruz missed with a fly to left and Jorge Bonifacio struck out.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2021/12/30/jugador-de-bálisis-se-prepara-para-golpear-la-pelota-42c8bfc7.jpeg Emilio Bonifacio steals second base in the first inning. (Felix Leon)

The cats again put the Tsunami in trouble in the third. After Mercedes delivered the first grounded out to shortstop, Mazara and Laureano were traded, a balk allowed the runners to move and De la Cruz flipped to center back that led to the third round at the plate. Jorge Bonifacio once again finished the threat with a balloon to shortstop.

The fourth local round came in the fourth. Elvis Araújo grounded Anderson Tejeda, De la Cruz buntted him, Emilio Bonifacio delivered the second out with a fly to third and Dawel Lugo walked. Tejeda advanced to third on a wild pitch from Araújo and then scored on another. Mercedes struck out.

The guinea pigs reacted in the eighth, although the effective relief of Jonathan Aro prevented them from getting closer on the board.

Venezuelan Danry Vásquez singled for the first and Ramón Torres for the left. Then Eric Filia landed an RBI hit through the middle of the field, which declared Jean Carlos Mejía off the mound. Aro dominated Luis Valenzuela with a grounder down the shortstop that forced the out at second, struck out Juan Lagares and put Jimmy Paredes to fly to center that Laureano caught without much effort.