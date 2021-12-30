Liga MX 2022. Ups and downs: Puebla signs Kevin Ramírez

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.29.2021 20:41:11





Always imitated, never equaled. The “Uncle Puebla” did it again because it was made of signing of Kevin Ramírez for the Clausura 2022 and, in addition, he presented it in the most original and Christmas way possible, taking advantage of the name of the Uruguayan soccer player and his connection with the protagonist of My poor angel.

On Twitter, the Strip team made a montage of one of the most iconic scenes of My Poor Little Angel 2 using the shield of the Queretaro, which in this case is the one that “misleads” the player and Puebla is the winner.

In the video, the entire McAllister family is seen asking about Kevin (the main character played by Macaulay Culkin) and realize that they have lost it at the airport before the Christmas holidays.

Puebla transfers for 2022

The Argentine midfielder Federico Mancuello He arrives from Vélez Sarsfield in his country, a group with which he had a contract until January 1 and with which he did not want to renew, because he wanted to return to Liga MX, remembering that he had a first stage with Toluca between 2019 and 2020.

Conversely, the most sensitive casualty of the Camoteros is Christian Tabó, Uruguayan midfielder who will now play for Cruz Azul, where he will meet again with Juan Reynoso, a coach who helped him show his best form and who has been looking for him for de la Noria since last year.