Liga MX reinforcements: The ‘bombs’ of Chivas, Cruz Azul, Club América, León and Toluca

The Closing 2022 is about to start in the MX League and, at this point, there are very few teams that have not had modifications in their templates. Of these, however, only a few have included players from foreign leagues.

As has happened in recent tournaments, from Guard1anes 2020, a good part of the signings made by the 18 teams that participate in the Aztec circuit come from their own opponents in the MX League.

If they wear a shirt, they will now have to defend another, such is the case of players like Sebastian Cordova, Diego Valdes, Roberto Alvarado, Jonathan Dos Santos, Jesus Angulo, Christian Tabó or Rubens Sambueza some of the ‘bombs’ of recent weeks and which will be key to reinforcing the teams that have trusted them.

Undoubtedly, these are some of the names that have attracted the most attention prior to the start of the Closing 2022This is thanks to their individual performance in the teams to which they belonged or because of the team that decided to take over their services.

Regarding quantity, Toluca It is the team that has thrown the house out the window towards the Closing 2022, well in addition to Ignacio Ambriz who will serve as technical director, they have signed five players: Jordan sierra, Daniel Alvarez, Carlos Guzman, Camilo Sanvezzo and the return of Leo Fernandez.

Others have preferred to seek their reinforcements abroad, such is the case of the Club Leon, the America club, Pachuca Club, Xolos, Mazatlan, Necaxa or Puebla, the only ones that for now have added players who did not belong to the Mexican market.

The teams of the MX League They will have until January 3 to make the transfers they consider necessary for their squad, while players who come from abroad, at the latest, will have to be registered on February 1.

SIGN UP-DOWN CLOSING 2022

AMERICA CLUB

Additions: Diego Valdés (Santos), Jonathan Dos Santos (MLS)

Casualties: Sebastián Córdova, Nicolás Castillo, Nicolás Benedetti, Renato Ibarra

ATLAS

High: None

Casualties: Jesús Angulo

SAINT LOUIS

High: Rubens Sambueza (Toluca), Andrés Iniestra (Juárez)

Casualties: None

XOLOS

High: Facundo Fereyra (Celta de Vigo), Renato Ibarra (Club América), José Juan Vázquez (Toluca)

Casualties: Fidel Martínez

BLUE CROSS

High: Christian Tabó (Puebla), Uriel Antuna (Chivas), Alejandro Mayorga (Chivas)

Casualties: Jonathan Rodríguez, Roberto Alvarado, Luis Romo, Orbelín Pineda,

JUÁREZ

High: Fernando Arce (Necaxa)

Casualties: None

QUERETARO

High: Fidel Martínez (Querétaro), Antonio Rodríguez (Chivas), Jorge Hernández (Pachuca), Francisco Figueroa

Casualties: Alexis Doldán, Manuel Viniegra, David Cabrera, Ronaldo González, Pablo Gómez, Joe Gallardo, Jefferson Montero, Bryan Olivera, Kevin Ramírez, Luis Madrigal, Alfredo Ramírez, Nicolás Sosa

CHIVAS

High: Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul)

Casualties: Oribe Peralta, Uriel Antuna, Antonio Rodríguez, Alejandro Mayorga

LION

New: Federico Martínez (Liverpool of Uruguay)

Casualties: Emmanuel Gigliotti, Fernando Navarro

MAZATLAN

New: Nicolás Benedetti (Club América), Richard Ríos (Flamengo)

Casualties: Ulises Cardona, Camilo Sanvezzo

NECAXA

New arrivals: Ángelo Araos (Corinthians), Ulises Cardona (Mazatlán), Nicolás Castillo (Club América)

Casualties: Fernando Arce (Juárez)

PACHUCA

High: Jesús Trindade (Peñarol), Geisson Perea (Atlético Nacional), Guillermo Almada (DT)

Casualties: Jorge Hernández, Paulo Pezzolano

PUEBLA

High: Federico Mancuello (Vélez Sarsfield)

Casualties: Christian Tabó, Daniel Álvarez

MONTERREY

High: None

Casualties: None

SAINTS

High: Pedro Caixinha (DT)

Casualties: Diego Valdés, Guillermo Almada

TIGERS

Registration: Sebastián Córdova (Club América), Jesús Angulo (Atlas)

Casualties: Leo Fernández, Jordan Sierra

TOLUCA

High: Ignacio Ambriz (DT), Leo Fernández (Tigres), Jordan Sierra (Tigres), Daniel Álvarez (Puebla), Carlos Guzmán (Morelia), Camilo Sanvezzo (Mazatlán)

Casualties: Hernán Cristante (DT), José Juan Vázquez, Miguel Barbieri, Rodrigo Salinas, Antonio Ríos, Felipe Pardo, Rubens Sambueza

Cougars

High: None

Casualties: None

