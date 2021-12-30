Liga MX reports 26 cases of coronavirus one week before Closing 2022

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.30.2021 11:46:10





Just a few days before the tournament starts Closing 2022 of the MX League it became known that there is 26 positive cases of coronavirus among the clubs, which, adding to the Liga MX Women, Expansion League and Basic Forces, add 93 contagions.

This figure was the result of the application of three thousand 757 tests between soccer players and technical bodies as part of the Health Protocol implemented for the return to pre-season activities.

In the MX League they were made 463 test, while in the Feminine they were 498 with 21 positive cases, while in the Expansion League 23 were infected after 400 tests; in Basic forces 23 were positive, but in two thousand 356 exams.

“People, as indicated by health protocols, find themselves isolated and under medical observation. For their reintegration to the activity they will have to wait 10 days later upon delivery of the result or submit a new negative test“They mentioned in a statement.

In the writing they also exhort to maintain the constant use of face mask, hand disinfection and healthy distance.

When does the Clausura 2022 start?

The Liga MX has budgeted to start its contest on Thursday, January 6 at 9:00 p.m. with the meeting between Athletic San Luis Y Pachuca.

The Liga MX Women on January 7 with the clash between Mazatlan FC Y Blue Cross, and the Expansion League I would start the 5th with a Alebrijes versus Cancun FC.