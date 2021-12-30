Like Super Champions! The spectacular goal with children’s game included

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.29.2021 15:04:46





The japanese soccer He has just given away one of the 2021 postcards, because in a youth game a spectacular play was presented that ended in a goal and that is that the action included a children’s game.

It was a ball stopped near the area that allowed the Takagawa gakuen will go ahead in his duel before him Seiryo, as a group of players held hands and began to spin before charging.

The foregoing caught the defense of the Seiryo and allowed it to come Haruki Hayashi to finish off his head and score the first goal of the match, sealing a scene that seemed to come out of the mythical series’The Super champions‘(Captain tsubasa).

With motivation at full throttle, the Takagawa gakuen ended up winning 4-2 in the match corresponding to the National Championship of High School Soccer.

What are ‘The Super Champions’?

Captain tsubasa (‘The Super champions‘in Latin America) was a Japanese anime series based on the journey of Oliver Atom in soccer, from his beginnings in Niupi to his time in football in Brazil and of Spain.

It also details the adventures of other heroes such as Steve Hyuga, Tom misaki or Benji price, who together with Oliver come to represent the Selection of Japan in a world Cup.