Little Red Riding Hood, is that you? Maribel Guardia more beautiful than ever in a red mini dress. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Without a doubt, the Costa Rican actress, Maribel guard, completely took 2021 with its beauty and joviality that does not expire with the passage of time. This was demonstrated in her most recent publication in networks where she looks more beautiful than ever in mini Red dressLittle Red Riding Hood, is that you?

The beautiful native of San José, Costa Rica, Maribel guard, showed that at 62 years of age she is better than ever, because she remains preserved and jovial with her healthy lifestyle, which includes constant exercise and an excellent diet, which have led her to become the most beautiful granny in Latin America.

In the image he published through his Instagram account, the singer’s beautiful ex-wife can be seen Joan Sebastian wearing a tiny and vibrant doll dress, Little Red Riding Hood style, with Gigot sleeves, cut out design at the waist and flared skirt, giving an innocent touch, and at the same time flirtatious to the outfit.

The beautiful actress of successful soap operas such as You and me Y Crown of tears She combined her flirtatious outfit with some beautiful Cinderella undercut slippers that showed her feet and that had a detail at the front of a kind of buckle, a real beauty, from head to toe!

Maribel Guardia posed very smiling and flirtatious on a bench on the balcony of her luxurious home, next to one of her dogs, while wearing her spectacular dress that highlighted her beauty and toned legs.

“Every day is an opportunity to start over. For many stones that appear on your path there will always be a light in your heart to illuminate them “, the singer also wrote in her publication.

And it is that, despite its obvious beauty and its great and enviable ability to completely disguise the passage of time, Maribel guard She has also been the target of criticism, accused of not aging with dignity, and of undergoing cosmetic treatments and / or procedures to stay young.

However, the reality is that she looks sensational, gorgeous, and above all very happy and sure of herself, a confidence that reflects, enchants and inspires those who admire and follow her, which is why she has decided to ignore the attacks, responding forcefully recently in an interview with Edén Dorantes, upon arrival at the CDMX International Airport.

“Oh, I don’t care, they say whatever they want. 10 million followers on Facebook and 7 million on Instagram and a thousand comments, three are bad. I’m not a gold coin to make everyone like me”, responded to the haters.