Man suffers from cancer raffles his truck and the winner returns it to him

A man who suffers Cancer stomach was forced to raffle his truck to pay the medical expenses of treatment.

The man, a resident of the state of Tabasco in Mexico, he never imagined that the winner would return his truck as a gift.

Juan Manuel Vidales Montero He transmitted on his social networks the moment in which he delivered the vehicle Chevrolet 400 SS to the winner of the draw.

Vidales Montero thanked for the contributions of the participants. These were of great help to cover the expenses of a surgery and later the treatment.

As can be seen in the images, the man hands over a folder with the vehicle ownership documents to the winner, however, the young man returns them, clarifying that it is a gift. Vidales, affected by cancer, could not contain his tears and thanked the unexpected gesture: “I am blessed to have friends like you, with such big hearts.”

The dynamics of the raffle, which took place on December 24, with a contribution of 199 Mexican pesos (about $ 9) per ticket, had previously been disseminated on social networks.

The raffle also promised two monetary prizes, of 20,000 pesos ($ 970) for second place, and about 10,000 pesos ($ 484) for third place.

Winner

The winner of the vehicle was Marco Polo Rodríguez Cadenas, a young man who looked remarkably excited to receive the Chevrolet 400 SS pickup that Vidales would deliver to him.

This gesture by the young Marco Rodríguez has generated various positive opinions for the pleasure of returning the truck to Vidales affected by cancer.

So far the identity of the other two people who were part of the unforgettable gesture of the young Rodríguez Cadenas is unknown.