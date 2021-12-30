Manchester City defeats Brendfort 0-1 and leads the Premier League | Premier league

The amount of resources of Manchester City is unlimited, winner this Wednesday for the tenth day in a row and reinforced in the leadership, now with eight points of difference, because, at a quarter of an hour, in a margin of two minutes, its goalkeeper Ederson emerged savior in twice by Brentford in one area and Phil Foden clinched a Kevin de Bruyne cross in the other to placate his spirited opponent (0-1).

Far from the illumination of other appointments, his punch today was enough to lighten the weight of a game that he did not like until 0-1, without the routes or the individualities that make it a fearsome team, stuck in its attacks, restless in the pressure of his opponent and warned every time he made a mistake, but as solvent as he describes his entire journey of the season to take advantage of Chelsea’s draw, to which he takes eight points, and to pressure Liverpool, to nine with a duel earring.

To the scoring festivals of the three most recent days, with 17 goals from the team led by Pep Guardiola between the three commitments, he contrasted this Wednesday a more practical meeting, away from the amount of opportunities and goals of the previous ones, expressed minimally in an offensive way in the first half on Foden’s goal, but with a resounding punch, so fundamental for teams that want to be champions.

It all started with Ederson, his goalkeeper. First when he reacted at full speed to a shot on his own goal by Ruben Dias. And then, before a Yoanne Wissa header that repelled enough with her foot for the subsequent punt on the line of Joao Cancelo. Two consecutive plays that alerted City, which in the next play, suddenly, without intuiting it, even transmitted to his adversary who is the firm leader of the competition.

Between Kevin de Bruyne, with his first center to the area, and Phil Foden, with his uncheck and his shot, also first, overwhelmed the Brentford defense in an instant. A blow for the local team. And a decisive boost for Manchester City. Foden’s next two shots in the area were already at the start of the second half. One aimed at the second goal, although it was not; another was a goal, but it was offside. Already then, long before, the game belonged to City, which still lacked the sentence of the crash.

He looked for it from Bruyne, crashed into the post, and visualized it Aymeric Laporte, whose goal was disallowed for offside. His team didn’t need it, they won again. There are already ten wins in a row. And Chelsea stumbled. They are already eight points of difference. The leader runs away.

EFE