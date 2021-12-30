Mariana González makes fun of those who attack her for being the girlfriend of Vicente Fernández Jr.

The influencer Mariana gonzalez decided to respond to those who judge her for her relationship with Vicente Fernandez Jr., the firstborn of “El Charro de Huentitán”.

It should be remembered that both have been dating since May 2020, after the artist’s son decided to woo her after meeting her through social networks.

Since they decided to join the comments against their romance, they did not wait, as many netizens assure that the Jalisco businesswoman is with the man “out of interest.”

Despite those who oppose, Mariana gonzalez has not separated from Vicente Fernandez Jr. and recently he expressed his unconditionality through Instagram.

Why did Mariana González get angry with netizens?

The also known as “Mexican Kim Kardashian” had written a message dedicated to her boyfriend, to express that she will be with him through thick and thin.

Unfortunately, this was taken up by Instagram accounts dedicated to spreading entertainment news and that is why the couple received hundreds of negative comments.

Netizens focused on criticizing Mariana gonzalez and they even called her a “gold digger”, while Vicente Fernandez Jr. They called him ridiculous for “not realizing” that he was “used.”

The influencer usually avoids getting into confrontations with the public, but this time she broke the silence and made fun of those who do not stop judging every step she takes.

It turns out that a person defended her and she responded as follows: “Exactly, they criticize me and help me earn more”, a text that was accompanied by some emoticons that symbolize laughter.

