Maribel Guardia receives Covid vaccine and surprises with a rocker look: VIDEO

Actress and singer Maribel guard shared this Wednesday a video in which he is seen receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, same with which he invited his fans to perform the same action, and with which he also surprised to his millions of followers by wearing a rocker look and youthful.

In Mexico City, where the artist, originally from Costa Rica, lives, the campaign of vaccination to apply the booster dose to people over 60 years of age and also to citizens who have not been vaccinated so far, known as laggards.

guard, 62, caught the virus in early 2021, a complicated situation and for which he feared for his life. That is why it is not strange that the beautiful singer and former partner of Joan Sebastian shared a clip to raise awareness among his followers regarding vaccination.

Maribel Guardia steals glances with a rocker look

The Costa Rican who started her career as a model and participating in beauty contests. At the age of 19 he came to Mexico and gained fame with his performances in movies and novels. Currently, the actress has also earned a place in social networks, where she is very active and constantly shares content and shows her best looks, as she did during 2021.

To attend the vcradle against Covid-19, the beautiful actress could not do it differently, and she wore a rocker look with which she conquered and stole glances, because she dressed in black leather pants with metal applications, a black blouse with red decoration and a mouth cover of very chic sequins.

“Excellent attention, have you been vaccinated yet?” Maribel wrote to accompany the video, which lasts only a few seconds, and added the hashtag #quelavacunanosuna, as a way to invite her fans and at the same time raise awareness about the importance of receiving the biological.

Maribel, who in the past Christmas parties conquered the networks with a red dress, this time surprised his millions of fans on Instagram with his modern and youthful outfit, also showing that at his more than 60 years he has a curvy figure of impact.

“It doesn’t hurt at all” the actress and singer is heard saying after receiving the booster vaccine against Covid-19. The video in which he shared his experience so far has received thousands of comments and more than 74,000 “likes.”

