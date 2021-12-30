Mark Zuckerberg holds meetings with digital avatars instead of real people and encourages other employees to do the same, according to a report

According to reports from The Wall Street Journal, “the implication is that Facebook should look to the future and not get bogged down in a messy past.”

Mark Zuckerberg is performing virtual reality meetings after Facebook officially changed its name and began operating under the name Meta to reflect the new approach of the company, which is working on building its metaverse.

Sources familiar with the matter recently revealed to The Wall Street Journal that Zuckerberg is allegedly meeting with digital avatars They replace company executives and would have encouraged other employees to do the same. According to reports from the outlet, “the implication is that Facebook should look to the future and not get bogged down in a messy past.”

Why Meta?

In announcing the corporation’s name change to Meta in October, Zuckerberg explained that the original denomination it does not reflect everything the company does. “Now they see us as a social media company. But in our DNA we are a company that build technology to connect people “, commented, while adding that the ‘metaverse’ will allow people to forgo screens and experience the effect of presence in virtual reality.

Likewise, the company issued a statement in which it stated: “The ‘metaverse’ will feel like a hybrid of current online social experiences, sometimes expanded in three dimensions or projected in the physical world. It will allow sharing immersive experiences with other people Even when they can’t be together, and do things together that they couldn’t do in the physical world. “