Medellin | Foreigner was found dead in a jacuzzi of a building – Medellín – Colombia

The authorities in Medellin investigate the strange circumstances surrounding the death of a Nicaraguan citizen found without clothes immersed in a jacuzzi in an apartment in the sector The town.

In the same place, there were three other unconscious people, another man and two women. These people were transferred to assistance centers to receive medical attention.

The Metropolitan Police of Valle de Aburrá arrived at the scene thanks to the citizen’s call that alerted about the situation.

“In the morning we were notified by a landlord of these apartments, which are rented by renting, indicating that there were some people inside the apartment lying on the ground,” said Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Romero, Operational Commander in charge of the Police Metropolitan.

Regarding unconscious people, they are not yet in their full mental capacities, so we have not yet been able to have information from them

The uniformed officer added that the lifeless body found inside the jacuzzi does not present signs of violence.

However, it was learned that liquor, cigarettes and hallucinogenic substances were found at the scene.

Sources close to the family tell us that the foreigner frequently frequented the cities of Medellín and Santa Marta", added Lieutenant Colonel Romero.

Preliminary information indicates that the foreign citizen, who resides in California, United States, had arrived in the capital of Antioquia on December 17.

The Police are waiting for Forensic Medicine to reveal the cause of this man’s death.

There would be 19 cases this year

One of the causes of death of these tourists is death by a ‘stabbing’ weapon

According to figures from the Tourism Observatory of the Personería de Medellín, 18 foreigners have died in the city for violent death so far this year.

“August and September are the months that most report deaths. One of the causes of death of these tourists is death by a ‘stabbing’ weapon, which is not clear in its definition according to reports, since it could refer to a wound generated by a knife in a possible robbery or fight attempt or other eventuality known for mismanagement in post-surgical care. This count may be higher if we add those cases that escape the radar of the institutionality “, says the entity.

(We recommend reading: ‘The omicron variant is surely already in Antioquia’: Governor)

The countries that register the most victims are the United States, the Dominican Republic, the United Kingdom, Spain, Slovenia and Puerto Rico.

