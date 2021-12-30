Meet the new and luxurious acquisition of Karol G

The Colombian singer Karol G The 30-year-old closed the year with an important international tour that passed through his homeland of Medellín in Colombia and is now preparing to face 2022 with everything and with new projects that already excite his fans from all latitudes.

Social networks are the means of contact for Karol G With his more than 45 million followers, for Christmas he used this medium to show them his new and luxurious acquisition: an all-terrain motorcycle. The truth is that the singer gave herself this vehicle that she had been dreaming of for a long time and now she is enjoying it.

