Meet the new and luxurious acquisition of Karol G

The Colombian singer Karol G The 30-year-old closed the year with an important international tour that passed through his homeland of Medellín in Colombia and is now preparing to face 2022 with everything and with new projects that already excite his fans from all latitudes.

Social networks are the means of contact for Karol G With his more than 45 million followers, for Christmas he used this medium to show them his new and luxurious acquisition: an all-terrain motorcycle. The truth is that the singer gave herself this vehicle that she had been dreaming of for a long time and now she is enjoying it.

In their stories of Instagram, the native of Medellín published a video, which has already gone viral on the net, in which she is seen accelerating the motorcycle while wearing a comfortable diver with illustrations by her colleague Feid. “My Christmas gift arrived, from me to me, what a chimba,” the Latin queen wrote on the social network of the little camera.

The bike chosen by Karol G It is blue in color and has a powerful engine, in the viral clip you can also see two people behind it who are closely observing all the details of the new acquisition. The singer’s whim is Yamaha YZF-250, model 2022, and has a cost of more than 10 thousand dollars, according to the Tork portal.

Of course, the news was well received by his fans who left beautiful comments on social networks to Karol G and they congratulated her for the effort she has made to be able to indulge herself. “Spectacular”; “The best”; “She is escrambel, even in flip flops, how strong!”; “Congratulations, Karol. You deserve it!”; “How it sounds, please, enjoy it a lot you deserve it”, were some of the things they said.