MicroStrategy Buys 1,914 Bitcoin, Now Has Nearly $ 6 Billion in Crypto

The business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has added $ 94 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) to its holdings after purchasing the crypto asset at an average price of $ 49,229.

According to a Thursday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, MicroStrategy bought 1,914 BTC between Dec. 9 and Dec. 29 for $ 94.2 million, bringing its total holdings to 124,391 BTC. With the recent purchase, the company’s holdings are valued at approximately $ 5.9 billion, representing more than $ 2.1 billion in profit.

MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 1,914 bitcoins for ~ $ 94.2 million in cash at an average price of ~ $ 49,229 per #bitcoin. As of 12/29/21 we #hodl ~ 124,391 bitcoins acquired for ~ $ 3.75 billion at an average price of ~ $ 30,159 per bitcoin. $ MSTRhttps://t.co/tNxDwaT8VD – Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) December 30, 2021

Since making his initial $ 250 million investment in Bitcoin in August 2020, MicroStrategy has gone on to purchase over $ 3.7 billion worth of BTC in separate purchases using the company’s available cash, in addition to the sale of senior convertible bonds in private offers to institutional buyers. Although there are cases where the business intelligence firm bought the dip, some purchases followed price increases in early 2021, when the price of BTC was above $ 50,000.

The company’s most recent BTC purchase follows the crypto asset’s price that fell below $ 46,000 on December 29 as it continues to show volatility ahead of the new year.. According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, the price of Bitcoin is $ 47,226 at the time of this article’s publication, having fallen more than 7% in the last 7 days.

