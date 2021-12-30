Miguel Marín, the legend of Cruz Azul who played with broken fingers





RUBÉN BERISTÁIN

Miguel Marín is one of the greatest legends of Cruz Azul. He was found by chance on a tour of Buenos Aires led by Guillermo Álvarez Macías, who was immediately convinced by a goalkeeper with Gato reflexes, even though he was not the main objective. Miguel Marín arrived in December 1971 and did great to the celestial team. With spectacular saves, sets from another world, in addition to the security, unbeatenness and leadership that always characterized him, he was baptized as Superman and became fundamental piece of the most glorious era of the club with five league titles, a Champion of Champions and another from Concacaf.

It was a watershed of goals in Mexican soccer and considered one of the best foreigners to come to our country throughout history, because he was the one who changed everything in his position and set the example of love for colors. Despite being Argentine, he became a Cruzzulino and got the cement shield tattooed on his heart, that’s why he delivered his best level for a whole decade.

Unfortunately the December 30, 1991 it stopped beating. A sudden heart attack took his life at the age of 47. Today marks the exact 30th anniversary of his departure and Max Marín shared a great talk with the Diario de los Deportistas, where he explained everything his father left on the Mexican courts.

«I believe that his legacy is divided in two. First his professionalism, the commitment he had, the sense of belonging that he created for his team. In Cruz Azul left a hand, broken fingers, whatever was necessary for the club to win a game and a championship, “he expressed with great emotion, which not even the distance on the phone could hide.

«In football, in the technical-tactical of the position, playing the area, because at that time it was not used, almost everyone played close to the goal line. To cut the centers, type of fast clearances and with so much force with the arm it arrived at midfield, that in Mexico it was not seen », continued with the alive memory of its maximum mentor.

Max observed everything from his childhood, but he does not forget it. Miguel Marín was his hero. “It happens to all of us. We all see our daddy as if out Superman. When you are only a few years old, you do not understand the magnitude to the degree we do it today, in the aspect of how people wanted it and followed it, on and off the field. 30 after he left, he is still loved, it is something that we will never have to thank, “he said.

The blue guardian, with his peculiar striped sweater, was not only great in the field, but also in everyday life. “He gave us many examples. His professionalism, the respect he had for his work, how he demanded of himself to give the maximum, was undoubtedly an example of life, that will never be forgotten. Beyond the advice, I saw it on a day-to-day basis as I set the example, I don’t know I could do it below that », he closed with nostalgia.

ALL THE ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE CANCERMAN

League Championship (1971-72)

League Championship (1972-73)

League Championship (1973-74)

League Championship (1978-79)

League Championship (1979-80)

Champion of Champions (1973-74)

Concacaf Championship (1971)

WHY DID YOU SAY SUPERMAN?

«El del Gato arose in Argentina because of how agile he was, because of his eyes. Superman’s is all of Angel Fernandez, There I do know who he was, he was a spectacular guy, it occurred to him in one of those events and he came out. He never planned it, it was an inspiration for the moment. ‘I saw him with the cape fly like Superman’ and it stuck. Of the first, in other places they have asked me and I do not know who told them for the first time »

INDIVIDUALLY WIN ALSO

Best Goalkeeper of the Year (1978-79)

Best Goalkeeper of the Year (1979-80)

Best Player of the Year (1979-80)

