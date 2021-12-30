MMA fighter who had been missing for two years found dead

Editorial Mediotiempo

Branson, United States. / 12.29.2021 20:29:50





The corpse of David Koenig, mma fighter, Mixed Martial Arts for its acronym in English, was found dead in a forest in the US state of Missouri (United States), according to a statement by the Branson Police Department.

According to said statement, the remains found belong to David Koeing. According to forensic team, the death of the fighter “It did not appear to be caused by suicide”. The Branson Tri Lake News reported that Koeing apparently disappeared in February 2020 from a Branson hotel.

The body was found thanks to a man who “was looking for deer antlers” in the forest. Through the search the team of agents managed to recover certain personal belongings of the victim. However, the discovery of the body occurred almost two years after it was reported missing.

David Koeing’s mother also related to Tri Lake News that the his son’s disappearance was reported to him up to a month later. During the same night that she was informed of what happened, she sent messages to David’s friends asking for help, believing that his son could be in danger.