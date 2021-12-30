MTA Opens Covid-19 Testing Sites at Multiple Stations

New Yorkers can now get tested for COVID during their daily commute on the subway.

Today five new emerging test sites are opening within the city’s metro stations.

Starting Monday, the MTA offers walk-in tests and vaccinations in Times Square and Grand Central.

Starting today, free PCR tests will also be available at Penn Station in Manhattan, Broadway Junction in Brooklyn, and East 180th Street in the Bronx.

The MTA posted a message on social media announcing the opening of the new test centers and recalling the existing ones.

“Looking for a free and convenient COVID-19 PCR test? Look no further! 👇” the message reads.

In Queens, two stations will offer tests including Roosevelt Avenue and the 179th Street station in Jamaica.

The sites will be open Monday through Friday, except Penn Station, which will be open until Sunday.

They will all be closed on New Years Day.

