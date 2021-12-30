Mystery grows over missing woman in New York: pregnant and newlywed denounced domestic violence

Annemarie “Mimi” Cusumano She was apparently seen by NYPD while checking security cameras at a Brooklyn hotel on Tuesday, the same day she was reported missing by her family.

“The officers from the 75th Police Station responded to that hotel for a riot call. She was there with another woman and a man ”and then voluntarily left, according to the NYPD. Cusumano, who has a history of personal struggles, allegedly left the hotel on New Jersey Avenue in East New York voluntarily and also left his identification, according to Pix11.

The Brooklyn hotel incident occurred at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, about an hour before Cusumano’s parents, who live on Long Island, contacted Precinct 102 in Queens to formally report their pregnant daughter missing. . It had been 10 days since the family had last spoken to her.

Cusumano, 33-year-old woman with seven weeks of pregnancy, newly married and a resident of Ozone Park (Queens), had been seen in public for the last time on December 13, on Liberty and Van Siclen avenues in East New York, Brooklyn, according to the police. Her family said they last heard from her by phone on December 17, when I call from an unknown number and in that moment she sounded “scared and irritated.”

According to his parents, Cusumano She had married Matthew Chavarria on November 30 at Hempstead City Hall without informing them. The couple apparently lived in a rented room in Ozone Park until December 12, when they allegedly they had a domestic dispute.

The NYPD said Cusumano filed a police report shortly after, claiming that “Her husband tried to stop her from leaving. He hit her on the head, threw her to the ground and took the cell phone out of her hands. “ Chavarria was arrested for that incident.

The NYPD on Tuesday released photos of Cusumano, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and has a medium build. It was not yet clear if his disappearance is considered police suspicious, he said. New York Post.

Additionally, NYPD is seeking Nidia Bobe, a 74-year-old lady who was reported missing on Sunday, but was last seen at her Williamsburg home on the afternoon of December 18.

Bobe resides in an apartment building on Wythe Avenue, near Clymer and Morton streets. Authorities released her photo and described her as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 120 pounds in weight, with a slim build.