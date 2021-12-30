Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina test positive for COVID-19

Urban music artist Natti Natasha and her husband, producer Raphy Pina, reported tonight through their social media that they tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of the producer’s children, Mía and Antonio, also tested positive for COVID.

The couple called on those who shared with them in the past 48 hours to take a test. In addition, they took the opportunity to exhort their followers not to lower their guard and get the booster shot.

Here is the message they both shared on their respective accounts:

“Greetings to all! We responsibly want to notify you that both Natalia Gutiérrez, Rafael Pina, Antonio Pina and Mía Pina tested positive for Covid-19. Both Rafael Jr and Vida are currently very well and under strict supervision and we are pending any changes in their health. Please those people who have been close to us in the past 48 hours, we ask them to be tested and isolate themselves in quarantine. The COVID pandemic can touch anyone so do not lower your guard, protect yourself and get your vaccine booster. We love you, Pina Gutiérrez Family “