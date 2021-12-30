New Jersey tycoon murdered alleged orgy | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Spanish law enforcement authorities believe that José Rosado, a New Jersey-born yacht company tycoon, was mugged and killed in Madrid after inviting “Two or three men” to his elegant hotel in Madrid for an orgy, as reported by the NY Post.
José Rosado, 42, lived in Miami and on business he traveled to the Spanish capital, where he was drugged in a bar and accompanied by several men to the suite he rented at the luxurious Westin Palace Hotel. That was the last time he was heard from.
When he had not heard from him, his partner Michael Young called the hotel from Miami to help him locate him. When the employees opened the door of his suite, there he was, lifeless, so they immediately called the police.
Columbia University student in Upper Manhattan stabbed to death
Upon his arrival, detectives believed that his death was due to the excessive use of alcohol and drugs. However, as the investigation progressed, they discovered that it had been victim of “chemical submission”, as sexual assault, robbery, extortion and / or abuse are called, suffered under the influence of psychotropic substances.
Suspected killers of the New Jersey mogul had a criminal record
Although the incident happened on October 29, it was not until this week that Spanish authorities were able to determine the cause of Rosado’s death. They came to that conclusion when they discovered that Rosado’s credit cards they were allegedly used by the other two men in a series of expenses, after their death.
This Monday the police arrested a 39-year-old Romanian man who has a history of nine previous arrests, already a 29-year-old Moroccan, with 17 previous arrests, including for similar “chemical submission” attacks.
The Spanish newspaper El País says that the two suspects were arrested on December 23 at two different addresses. As detailed by the Police, in their homes “the clothes they were wearing at dawn on October 30, more than 2,500 euros in cash, mobile phones, tablets, jewelry, other people’s documents and other valuables were intervened.” The agents are now investigating which of those objects belonged to Rosado, his victim from the Palace.
Both men were charged with murder, robbery and fraud, according to the Daily Mail.
Who Was New Jersey Tycoon José Rosado
Rosado was born in Newark, New Jersey, but grew up in Puerto Rico and lived in Miami before he died. Until recently he ran the largest private shipyard in Spain, Hijos de J. Barreras. The company is said to generate approximately $ 29.48 million in annual revenue.
Rosado was a globetrotter who had visited more than 50 countries for work, study and vacations, including seasons living in Puerto Rico, Argentina and England.
Young, his partner for more than 13 years and with whom he lived in Miami, traveled to Spain in October to take care of the repatriation of the body. His funeral was held a short time later in Puerto Rico, the country of his parents and where the children of his friends used to affectionately call him “Uncle José”.
You may also like…