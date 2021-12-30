New measures for travelers arriving by plane or cruises to Colombia – Travel – Life

The Minister of Health and Social Protection, the Minister of Transport and the Director General of Maritime today issued a resolution by which temporary preventive measures are adopted in the sanitary control for him entry to the country of international travelers By air and sea via cruise ships.

The Minister of Health of Colombia, Fernando Ruiz, confirmed that in the case of cruise ships that have people infected with covid on board, they or their contacts, which will be determined by the health authorities, will be able to disembark in the country’s ports.

In addition, passengers and crew members who are going to disembark must present the vaccination certificate or card and the result of the RT-PCR test with a negative result, issued no more than 72 hours before the initially scheduled boarding date and time. at the starting point.

According to the resolution, “all international travelers 18 years of age and older who enter Colombia must present the certificate or vaccination card with a complete schedule, having a minimum of 14 days from the date the schedule was completed. The required vaccinations will be those authorized by the World Organization of the

Health, which may be consulted at (https://covid-19pharmacovigilance.paho.org/) or those officially approved by a country recognized as a United Nations territory “.

“For foreigners 18 years of age or older, not residents of Colombia, who do not

have a complete vaccination schedule or who do not meet 14 days of

having finished the scheme, they will be able to enter the country by presenting a proof

PCR with negative result, issued no more than 72 hours in advance

prior to the initially scheduled boarding date and time. The foreigners

non-residents in Colombia who have not started a scheme of

vaccination may not be exempted from this requirement, nor present proof

as an income alternative “.

This resolution is part of a package of measures taken taking into account that Colombia is entering the fourth peak due to covid-19.

“In the exclusive case of Colombians, foreigners with permanent residence in

Colombia, diplomats and their dependents aged 18 years or over, who do not have

with the vaccination card or who have an incomplete vaccination schedule

who do not meet 14 days after completing the scheme, must

submit a PCR test with a negative result, issued in advance

no more than 72 hours before the initial boarding date and time

scheduled, “dictates the document.

The vaccination certificate or card may be presented physically or

digital, which in the case of Colombia can be obtained at https://mivacuna.sispro.gov.co/MiVacuna/Account/Login or in the application

Digital MinSalud.

All international travelers, whether nationals or not, must carry out

registration through the Check-Mig application of the Special Unit for

Migration Colombia.

They must also respond to the tracking and follow-up telephone calls made by the National Tracking Contact Center (CCNR, from line 19000), their insurer or the Secretary of Health of the jurisdiction where they are located. Likewise, they must comply with the use of biosafety measures that the Colombian state has.

Patients in medical emergency are excepted

It is exempted from the requirement to present both the PCR tests and the

certificate or vaccination card for patients, regardless of nationality, traveling for medical emergencies, as long as they travel on ambulance flights or flights expressly authorized to transport patients.

To do this, they must present upon admission the statement or certification issued by the treating physician or by the health care center or hospital that the patient receives in Colombia.

TRAVEL

