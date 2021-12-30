New York City has a new electric taxi: the Ford Mustang Mach-E – Today – Hybrids and Electric

The liberalization of the taxi and the appearance of companies such as UBER have marked a before and after in urban passenger transport. Every day we see more electricity circulating through our streets doing public service functions, although other cities are much more advanced. New York already has numerous units fulfilling this task, and now adds one more: the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Last May, the transport company Gravity announced a promising investment in electric taxis. The company wanted to become a reference in sustainable urban mobility, and for this it launched an interesting program to implement a new electric fleet among its ranks. The famous Yellow cab turned into a sustainable passenger transport tool.

Until now, investment had focused on a fleet of vehicles based on the Tesla Model Y. For months it has been part of a pilot program on the viability and functionality as a taxi. Such has been the success of the experience that now the company has added more units, although in this case it has done with Ford’s electric services. The Mustang Mach-E already has its war paintings and for a few days it has been rolling through the streets of the city.

From now on, the Mustang Mach-E will be one more model of a taxi in New York.

For all those who are looking for a taxi and want it electric, they will only have to request it through the Gravity application. The entire fleet available will be at your disposal. 50 vehicles between Model Y and Mustang Mach-E. Both have been approved for use by the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission earlier this year. Surely over time more units will be added.

Gravity wants its electric taxis to be not only a benchmark in sustainability, but also in user experience. The rear seats have been adapted to improve habitability, also adding a large 22-inch central screen in which users will be able to interact, in addition, to know where they are on the route and the estimated time to reach the destination.

For the moment, the recharging of the fleet will be carried out at the various points throughout New York City. But nevertheless, the company plans to open a large hub cargo on the island of Manhattan that serves as support for the extension of autonomy of its brand new electric taxis. It has also signed collaboration agreements with other recharging companies to make life easier for its drivers.