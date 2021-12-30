Nívea Ortiz gives another perspective with her series of “Reinas Magas”

The Puerto Rican illustrator Nívea Ortiz recognizes herself as shy. So much so that he preferred to take this interview in written form to organize his thoughts privately. His voice, however, makes itself felt with energy, joy and strength among the diversity of illustrations that comprise his work.

Graduated from the Pratt Institute in New York, the artist identified drawing as her best means of communication. It was a discovery at an early age.

“I have been drawing since I was a child. I have always liked it very much. It’s my voice“Said the former illustrator of El Nuevo Día.

“Since then I will not stop. My career has given me a lot of satisfaction. I have also illustrated educational books, many children’s stories, magazines and posters, among other things, ”shared the also winner of several awards for her work. The most recent, the “International Latino Book Award” (2020) for the Best use of illustrations in a book, was obtained by the publication “Un coquí de Boriquén con los Reyes a Belén”.

Among the multiplicity of attractive figures that give life to his illustrations, stands out the series of Magical Queens that he has been presenting for four years during the Christmas seasons. It is a different proposal, in which once again it places the female figure as the protagonist.

By 2020, the illustrator did not ignore the reality that the pandemic was living worldwide and drew them with masks. ( Supplied )

“The Queens series came about when someone asked me if I would consider making queens and I did. In my personal work, the female image has always been present, so it was very natural to explore the concept ”, he explained, who previously also illustrated the idea of ​​the Three Wise Men.

“I found it interesting to work with the idea of ​​changing the narrative by exploring the roles of traditional genres, and proposing to normalize seeing women as magicians, creators and powerful queens, giving visibility to women in a macho society,” he said.

The man who has questioned the artistic work of the Queens has not been lacking.

“Some men have asked me, Magi Queens?” He commented.

From one year to the next you get very different illustrations of Queens. What was the inspiration for the piece you are presenting this time?

“This time I wanted to create a simple style Queens, but more sophisticated than the previous ones; with a contemporary color palette and figures inspired a bit by Egyptian art. They go barefoot, but they wear gold on the earrings and on the crowns, the skirts have particular images, like a yagrumo leaf, which seems beautiful to me with its silver side; a sun, symbol of renewal, and the one in the middle bears the little stars in the sky that we traditionally associate with the Magi, but that in this case shine for all the Queens ”.

This is the illustration of the series Reinas Magas that he presents for this year. ( Supplied )

Ortiz’s illustrations are, for the most part, an explosion of color; They are cheerful, diverse, elegant and also very forceful. Many of them have helped her to join the struggles for equity and the defense of women against gender violence.

“We want each other free, alive and without fear” and “We do not want flowers, we want rights and equity”, are some of the messages that he has managed to carry through the one who recognizes his best voice: drawing.