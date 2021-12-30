Odrisamer Despaigne RENEWED with KBO Champion – Complete Swing

By Gian Franco Gil / @ Gian_Gil98

The Cuban pitcher, Odrisamer Despaigne, will be with the KT Wiz in the next season of the Korean Professional League, after receiving a new contract in the amount of 1.35 million dollars.

The figure that the former pitcher of the Industrial teams will receive will have the following division: 1.1 million dollars will be received in salaries plus bonuses for signing. Meanwhile, the remaining 250 thousand will go into your pocket as incentives for your results.

Despaigne was crowned last season with the team that rehired his services. The right-hander started a total of 33 matches, in which he won 13 wins and suffered 10 setbacks.

On the other hand, he exhibited excellent dominance over opposing hitters, bringing 21 quality starts to his organization. Odrisamer pitched 188 2/3 innings, allowing 71 earned runs and posting an excellent 3.39 ERA.

Likewise, in his first outing in the KBO postseason, Despaigne faced in an excellent pitching duel, also Cuban, Ariel Miranda. In that clash, the capital player acted for five chapters and two-thirds without allowing earned runs, with two indisputable and four strikeouts prescribed.

That performance helped the Cuban to obtain the MVP of the match, with a cash prize equivalent to $ 1,000 and placed his team to a championship victory.

The Antillean, who also played six seasons in the Major Leagues, pitching for the San Diego Padres, the Baltimore Orioles, the Miami Marlins, the Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago White Sox, in addition to some appearances in Leagues. Invernales, he has two seasons launched in the KBO, in which he has accumulated 28 successes with 18 failures, 3.88 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and a total of 317 strikeouts in 396.1 innings of work, throughout his 67 starts.