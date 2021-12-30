Omicron causes less severe disease than delta in mouse study

The omicron variant of SARS-Cov-2 causes less severe disease than delta, a study with mice suggests, which experienced less weight loss, less viral load and less severe pneumonia.

The study, which has been published in the biorXiv repository, in which the texts have not been subject to review by other experts, analyzed the relative severity of the disease caused by omicron compared to delta and Pango B strains in model tests. modified mouse pads.

No animal model can predict “with absolute certainty” the consequences of infection in humans, but the results “strongly suggest” that the clinical consequences of human omicron infection may “be less profound”.

In addition, they point out that omicron can lead to a less severe and / or faster recovery from the clinical disease, which is reflected in less hospitalization.

However, because of the high transmissibility and that it could evade “much of the pre-existing immunity” and the current therapies based on antibodies, the experts advocate maintaining the social distance, the mask and the restriction of the contacts in interiors to avoid a “potentially catastrophic impact on saturation of health care”.

The mice infected with omicron had less severe clinical signs, with less weight loss, less viral load, both in the lower and upper respiratory tract, and less extensive inflammatory processes in the lungs.

Weight loss is “the best objective measure” of clinical severity in mouse models of COVID-19, said the team, led by Eleanor Bentley of the University of Liverpool (UK).

Although mice infected with omicron initially lost weight just as quickly, they recovered significantly between day 5 and 6 after infection and showed less extensive inflammatory processes in the lungs.

The rodents affected by omicron had less severe pneumonia and their lungs “appeared to be largely unchanged.”

They also had a lower viral load. On the second day after infection they had viral RNA levels one hundred times lower than those infected with the other two variants and on the sixth day it was approximately 10 times higher in the Pango B and delta mice.

Although it is still “very early” in the spread of the omicron variant, a decrease in the clinical severity of infected patients is beginning to be reported, supported by the observations from this study, the team adds.