One fifth of the Police, on sick leave

More than a fifth of the New York Police is on sick leave, coinciding with the strong upturn in covid-19 cases in the region, according to the Police Commissioner, Dermot Shea, who assured that there will be enough operational agents. at the New Year’s Eve parties after you have ordered your vacation canceled.

“It is the highest level (of sick leave) that I have seen in my career. At the peak of the pandemic we reached 19.8% and today we have reached 21%,” Shea said at a press conference to report security preparations for the Dec. 31 party in Times Square, which will host about 15,000 people.

The New York Police Department announced yesterday that the figure stood at 16% – some 6,000 officers, of whom 1,300 had tested positive for COVID-19 – and that is why uniformed members of the service had been ordered to go to work. who had planned to take days off on December 31 and January 1.

On the other hand, Shea said there were no “credible threats” to the return of the crowds to the end of the year party that has been celebrated since the beginning of the last century in Times Square, and where in addition to concerts and the traditional lowering of the ball de cristal will take place the inauguration of the new mayor of New York, Eric Adams.

“In addition to security, we will take care of keeping everyone healthy,” added the police chief, who revealed that there will be agents checking the complete vaccination documents of the attendees and the use of masks, in addition to the usual detection protocols. metals or explosives.

The authorities assured that there will be a “robust police presence” in the streets and that other federal agencies will collaborate in the protection of the city, which continues to be a “target” for terrorists and extremists.