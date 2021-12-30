Pachuca dismissed Pumas for not having money and sent Ismael Sosa to a great

Sosa will leave Everton de Chile and the return to Pumas disappears

December 30, 2021 10:35 am

Pumas I was looking for the return of Isamel Sosa for him Clausura 2022 Tournament, footballer who had great performances with the Auriazul team, unfortunately his precarious economic situation made it impossible for the Argentine to return to the Pedregal and even though Toluca He also looked for it, the fate of the Chuco will be far from Mexico.

Ismael Sosa had a contract with the Tuzos del Pachuca until June 2022; However, the forward no longer entered into the plans of Guillermo Almada for the next campaign and the board began to look for an accommodation, Pumas he was one of the most interested in Chuco; however, the salary issue prevented his return.

Ismael Sosa will be Everton player

Ismael Sosa came to an agreement with him Everton of Chile, club that in its eagerness to classify to the group zone of the Libertadores Cup will give a real bombshell with the 34-year-old footballer who shone with his own light in the Catholic University, where he scored 11 goals and gave 8 assists in 24 games.

According to information from On the court, the Chuco will be coming to Viña del Mar during the first weeks of January to perform medical examinations and sign a contract for a year and a half, thus ending the hopes of Pumas for having the Argentine again in his squad, especially now that Erik Lira has gone to Blue Cross.

