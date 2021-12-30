Palavecino’s incredible story with two River fans in New York

It is the most agglomerated city in the United States, with about 11 thousand inhabitants per square kilometer. People collide amid the towering skyscrapers and under the watchful eye of the Statue of Liberty. However, two fanatical brothers of River they set out to carry out a mission worthy of the FBI or the CIA: to search for Agustin Palavecino In New York. Against all odds the steering wheel had a great gesture in the middle of his vacations and thus an incredible meeting took place on the streets of Manhattan.

Pablo perez (“That will always haunt me,” he joked when talking about his name) and Gonzalo went on to encourage in the San Martín Alta del Monumental to go to live in Barcelona, ​​where they play for the River 11 soccer team. A few days ago they came to New York to spend the Holidays and half jokingly, half for real, began to track Pala’s whereabouts, especially through his girlfriend’s Instagram stories.



Palavecino with Pablo and Gonzalo on the streets of Manhattan.

“They were always in the same places as us, but we couldn’t find them”, Pablo told Ole. With the same mobility that Agustín shows in the middle of the field, they put the plan into motion. “I came to New York only to meet Palavecino and force him to stay in River”, he tweeted as bait. And a few hours later, while they were enjoying a delicious hamburger, Pablo’s cell phone rang and he gave a cry that surprised the rest of the diners.

I could not believe it. Yes, Palavecino had sent a message to Instagram: “Hi Pablo, how are you? I saw your Twitter. If you want, we’ll meet and take the picture.” At that moment there was an exchange of messages at the touch, as if they were lifelong friends. With the humility that characterizes Gallardo’s staff, Palavecino gave them the address of the hotel where he was staying, which “coincidence, it was two blocks from ours”, explained Pablo, administrator of the site @riveresfamilia.



Gonzalo and Pablo with a flag that traveled the world.

During the night of December 29, the long-awaited meeting took place. Palavecino came down with a jog, totally relaxed, and a group of Colombians – they were surprised to see him after passing through Deportivo Cali- They were in charge of taking the long-awaited photo, with a flag that traveled the world. Far from wanting to go up to his room quickly, the talk lasted 15 minutes: in addition to recognizing Pablo who arrived at his tweet through a friend, AP8 he pulled out the cassette and even gave them a scoop on his future.

Palavecino’s message on Instagram that surprised Pablo



Palavecino’s message that surprised Pablo.

“I woke up, I heard something about Newcastle’s interest, but I don’t know anything. I want to play for River and I want to stay because the Copa Libertadores motivates me. A year here is three years of career anywhere.”he assured them in the middle of the night. However, when it comes to talking about Julian Alvarez, Pala made an analysis that increases concern in Núñez: “Pala told us that he always talks to Julián and tells him to stay, but that he is worried about getting injured, starting to lower the level and that they don’t look for him any more from Europe. He thinks Álvarez is going to go into this market. “



Pablo’s tweet trying to find Palavecino in New York.

Finally, before assembling the suitcases to return to Buenos Aires, Palavecino referred to the continuity of Gallardo. “They think they convinced him at the title party. Until the day before they spoke with Biscay and nobody knew anything”, was the last revelation of Augustine, the true Prince of New York.