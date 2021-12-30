Patti Smith turns 75: she traveled to New York more than 50 years ago “to get a job” and now she has the keys to the city

It is symbolic, of course. Receiving the keys to a city is a symbolic act. As if all doors could be thrown open, from the Bronx to the Upper East Side in the Manhattan of Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio that is nothing like the one that Fran Lebowitz tells with endearing acidity in the documentary interview of Marty Scorsece, Suppose New York is a city. That yes is the New York of which Patti smith spoke while receiving that, the keys to the city.

“I came here in 1967 from rural southern New Jersey. I had only a few dollars in my pocket, I had nowhere to stay, and no high expectations. But I came here to get a job and see what I could do, put myself to the test. And I discovered that, in the city, with all its diversities and possibilities, if you are willing to work, if you maintain your enthusiasm, you will achieve what you set out to do ”. It’s another American dream story, sure, but in Smith’s case, that today turns 75, it is less like the user manual of the entrepeneur than the legends of the pioneers. In the distant ’70s (like an echo from the Wild West), New York still had some terra Incognito and the bony Patricia Lee, daughter of Grant and Beverly, raised in the alternative faith of Jehovah’s Witnesses was just that, a trailblazer.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hands Patti Smith the keys to the city Ed Reed / Mayoral Photography Office

Patti did not have the keys to the city that the mayor gave her this week but she worked her fists as if they were Rocky Balboa’s and, knocking on all the doors of the city, from the grimy Bowery to the literary circles, she opened those of the world. It turned writing (and reading) poetry into a form of singing, choppy diction as punk as red skin . He reincarnated the French maudits as the most Keith Richards-like ghost of Rimbaud to ever walk on Earth and replaced Jehovah with Bob Dylan. To the point that he would end up becoming his representative in these payments, his daddy, when the old Duluth piggy bank asked him to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature on his behalf. Patti then forgot the words she knew better than her own and stumbled singing the protest anthem “A Hard Rain-A Gonna Fall.” His own amphibious nature pushed the bankrupt: too pop for the Academy; too bookish for pop.

The girl who did not want to die so as not to miss the new Rolling Stones album, as she had said before the release of It’s only rock and roll, had written in his bones the DNA of two young traditions: that of the beat poets and that of the 60s counterculture with its sonic paraphernalia.

From that sort of invisible highway that the garage bands scattered throughout the North American geography consummated to the sacrificial act of Jimi Hendrix. That is why Smith’s punk number was made of rupture and continuity and the sound of his essential albums recorded in the second half of the 70s with the Patti Smith Group is sustained in that ambivalence.

Patti smith

In Babelogue (1978) she is heard shouting (in a modest translation) “I didn’t make love much with the past but I did a lot with the future / On silk skin there are scars / From the splinters of stations and walls that I have caressed ”. It wasn’t like the Sex Pistols said, so there was a future. The one that had been revealed to him by religious education and whose text he wrapped with a song from Them that via The Doors (from Dublin to California; from Van to Jim Morrison) became the gospel of the commoner queen of the speed poetry.

“Jesus died for someone else’s sins but not for mine.” Those are his first words engraved on Horses, a whisper in time to the notes of a piano that leads to ecstasy and the appropriate chorus borrowed from “Gloria”, which is at the same time the girl from the original song and the invocation of the gospel: God was nothing more and nothing less than a pop song. Modern and ancient, there was Patti twisting the syllables, deconstructing the language, freeing the scriptures but at the same time recovering them on a suicide mission.

He was leading a model band as a Jean D’Arc riding in Travis’s backseat, the De Niro from Taxi driver, and she was truly married to rock and roll when she joined her life with that of Fred “Sonic” Smith, guitarist for the Incendiary MC5, the Detroit garage band that put the ideas of ’68 on stage like no other. This reverberates by contagion throughout Smith’s work (Ivan Kral, the short one from Patti Smith Group was an exiled Czech dissident) and is consumed in “People Have the Power” (rewriting of “Power to the People” by Plastic Ono Band) which became his late anthem, although, fatal paradox, so political and instrumental it loses all radicality. As it were, it is the song that defines Patti Smith’s official consecration bath of the last decades: from the Order of Arts and Letters in France (2005) to the Gold Medal of Fine Arts of Spain (2019) and the National Book Prize (2010) to the surprise decision of the Vatican to sing at the concert of Christmas 2014.

Neither the papal blessing nor the fact that the poet (whose bibliography totals 18 titles including the essentials Babel Y Just kids) would have put a parenthesis in the 80s to raise the Smith-Smith children prevented Buenos Aires from receiving her in 2018 as an icon of feminism. On the black abyss of the CCK stage, her ashen mane, twisted albino octopus tentacles, stood out; eyes closed like late-night downtown blinds; a hard fist raised and on the wrist of the other arm a tied green handkerchief thrown from the stalls.

Patti smith

Patti Smith had come to town for the second time with a set of Polaroids as part of the collection of the Cartier Foundation in Paris and thus left, screaming, in March 2018, as the number one activist for the feminist cause. Carried away by the green gale, now a post-punk Joan Baez, she wrote with her presence and songs the prologue for the massive proclamation of March 8, 2018 for safe, legal and free abortion. His voice-over in the room where the photos that Guillermo Kuitca had selected for the exhibition were seen The Visitors and a routine acoustic concert were then re-enacted as a civil rights rally. She had returned to the country as a visual artist and left as the spiritual leader of the green movement.

Patti Smith with photographer Robert Mapplethorpe

His very presence brought all the gender discussions to come. Even today, his skinny, gangly body remains an anatomy lesson in androgyny. The photographer Robert Mapplethorpe was the first to understand it with those images that defined it forever: the one on the cover of Horses, for example, whose depth lay in the fact that by focusing on the constitutive indefiniteness of its bones, it inverted the status of the time. Wherever the rock males simulated hyperwomen (Jagger, Bowie, Mercury) to be a rock girl, one would inevitably have to cross-dress, become a little boy with short hair and a tie. Patti, then, took away the power of androgyny and poetry was, also, from then on, that bony face sucking on a cigarette, the elbows wide open, the hands clasping the hips, in a pose so similar to the face stamped on the T-shirt, the one from the Rolling Stone junkie with broken teeth and wild black hair. Patti, like a rolling stone.

These attributes were already present the first time that Patti Smith went down to Buenos Aires as part of the BUE festival (2006), but circumstances exacerbated the reception conditions. In 2018 it was preceded by the moderate editorial success of Just kids (Lumen), the memory of her days with Mapplethorpe, which brought her closer to a different audience. They were no longer the connaiseurs from rock who harassed her at the press conference but another very young, mostly female, who deposited in her that place of a feminist fairy that she never exercised. She became an honorary godmother of all the green scarf girls and that broken diction with which Smith defined a feminine way (yes) to sing rock and roll was resignified in Buenos Aires, a city she has known through books : for the stories of Borges and, above all, the novels of César Aira, whom he helped spread in the United States with a consecrating review in the New York Times.

Patti smith Steven Sebring

“Patti Smith… yes… I had HorsesDo you remember? ”Aira said, laconic, then, among friends, when he was spoken with enthusiasm about the review of his work by the queen of speed-poetry. Yes, of course, impossible to forget the first time of Horses where all the keys were already to open and scrap the safe deposit boxes of the entire culture.