PCR and quarantine among the new requirements to enter Cuba from January 5

They re-establish mandatory PCR to enter Cuba and also the 8-day institutional quarantine for certain travelers. MINSAP updates its entry requirements.

Those who plan to travel to Cuba from now on must meet new requirements before entering into effect through the country’s airports. This was announced this morning by the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, MINSAP. The current health protocol has been updated based on the increase in cases of the omicron variant.

“Taking into account the increase that has occurred in international travel since November 15, as well as the high power of dissemination of this new variant, which has the capacity to double the number of cases in just two or three days, it has decided to modify the international sanitary control measures in our country and adopt others of a general nature, which will be effective as of next January 5 ”, states the MINSAP note.

As of January 5, all travelers arriving in Cuba must present a negative PCR result, no more than 3 days in advance (72 hours) before taking the flight.

This, in addition to the fact that a vaccination certificate showing the complete doses of the vaccine applied will be required to be presented at the airport of entry.

Mandatory quarantine in some cases

In the case of residents in Cuba who do not comply with this last requirement, that is, who do not have completed their vaccination schedule, to enter the national territory, they will have to perform a PCR test at the Cuban airport.

But not only that, they will also have to comply with a mandatory eight-day quarantine, in a hotel dedicated to these purposes, in which the traveler must pay all expenses. That is, the costs of accommodation, food and transportation.

In these cases, a new PCR will be carried out on the seventh day, and only if it is negative will you be able to go to your residence on the eighth day after your arrival in the country.

In the same way, as published by the MINSAP, from this January 5 the random surveillance of passengers will be increased. Thus, a greater number of random PCRs will be performed on those travelers from higher-risk countries.

“Foreign travelers who arrive in Cuba and are part of the enrollment of international schools, scholarships in Cuban institutions, technicians and foreign collaborators who are housed, will carry out an eight-day quarantine in their respective centers, and a PCR-RT will be carried out. on the seventh day of their arrival ”, the information specifies.

Travelers from Africa

Special protocols for travelers from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Malawi and Eswatini:

-Present complete vaccination schedule.

-Negative PCR result with no more than 72 hours.

– PCR is carried out at the airport.

– Compulsory quarantine, for eight days, paying the costs of accommodation, food and transportation.

-PCR on the seventh day, and medical discharge on the eighth, if it was negative.

In the same way, other sanitary measures have been proposed within Cuba, says the MINSAP:

Any traveler who arrives in Cuba and is positive will be immediately admitted to the health institutions designated for it in each territory.

All direct contacts of these travelers will be isolated in isolation centers or in homes. In the latter, as long as the necessary conditions exist and the targeted measures are met.

The autochthonous positives that are considered high risk, or the severity of their condition warrants it, will be admitted to Health institutions designated for that purpose. The rest may be brought into the home according to the conditions of each territory.

The direct contacts of the autochthonous cases will be isolated in their homes or institutionally for eight days.

Confirmed pregnant women and children under the age of ten will be isolated in health institutions.

First-order contacts will be located and isolated from the first moment their bond is known.

Massive activities that generate crowds of people will be avoided.

All the territories of the country will send their samples to the IPK for sequencing, and to determine if it is Ómicron.

Booster doses will be accelerated across the country.

Faced with the threat posed by the expansion of the omicron variant, in Cuba it was decided to reinforce the entire health protocol. After several weeks with a decrease in the number of cases, an increase in diagnoses was recorded. A reality that could be expected after the opening of international airports since last November 15.

The high number of infections in the United States is also of concern, and especially in Florida, where the largest number of Cuban emigrants reside.