Pedro Troglio says goodbye to Olimpia after signing for San Lorenzo

After confirming your arrival to the bench of San Lorenzo, Coach Pedro Troglio took advantage of his social networks to say goodbye to Olympia.

The Argentine strategist leaves Honduran football after winning four titles in a row being the technical director with the most titles in the history of the albo team.

Through their social networks, Pedro Troglio He took the opportunity to thank a few words that President Rafael Villeda had from the merengue box and also left a strong message for the Olympism.

“I want to thank Pedro Troglio, Pablo Marín, Gustavo Reggi and Sergio López for all this time they were with our beloved Olimpia. Thank you for all your dedication to these colors that served so that, together with a large group of players, we reached the Tetra”Said Rafael Villeda.

And he added: “I wish you all the best in this new challenge you face in your beloved homeland, where you will also be able to enjoy more the company of your esteemed families. See you soon and know that in these parts you will always have our friendship! A hug! ”.

At these words, Pedro Troglio stepped out and responded to the top manager of the 34-time Honduran National League champion.

“Thank you dear Presi for everything delivered. It was a pleasure that you chose me. I love you and will always love you. Stamina Olympia always “, wrote the now DT of San Lorenzo.

It should be noted that one of the main reasons that led Troglio to make the decision to leave the Olimpia for the ‘Raven’ is that he will be able to be closer to his family.

The Argentine coach won four of the five tournaments he directed in Honduras, and the only one in which he was not consecrated was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, he managed to get the white team into the semifinals of the Concachampions, where they fell to Tigres de México, a club that would win and play the final of the Club World Cup against Bayern Munich.