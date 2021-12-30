Perimenopause increases the risk of depression





Symptoms

Perimenopause symptoms can be mild, moderate, or disabling, as in Markey’s case. They can include feelings of hopelessness, fatigue, slowness to move or speak, anxious attitude or inability to stay still, thoughts of death or suicide, suicide attempts, aches and pains, headaches, stomach cramps, or digestive problems with no obvious physical cause. or they don’t get better with treatment, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. The NIMH cautions that if you experience these signs (among others – in English) for most of the day, virtually every day, and for at least two weeks, you could be depressed.

But sometimes perimenopausal depression goes undiagnosed because the symptoms can be atypical, says Schmidt. Women can have common symptoms like fatigue and hopelessness, but they can also feel anxious, for example.

Perimenopausal depression is often associated with excessive worrying, persistent thoughts, physical changes, and excessive crying. Even commercials can trigger symptoms. If these happen frequently, it can be very annoying. Perimenopausal depression can also be characterized by anxiety and sleep problems, “he warns.

When these symptoms occur suddenly, with no apparent trigger, they can be alarming. Omisade Burney-Scott, 54, of Durham, North Carolina, says she has suffered from depressive episodes throughout her life, especially after the death of each of her parents. “He associated it with grief,” he says. That’s why she was surprised when her depression reappeared just before she turned 50, when she wasn’t going through any difficult situations in her life other than perimenopause.

“I thought I was dying. I thought I had cancer. I lost 30 pounds in three months, ”says Burney-Scott. And she adds that she was also tired, not wanting to eat, “I had a lot of blackouts and I forgot things, sometimes I didn’t go to appointments.” She began taking antidepressants, took time off from her job at a nonprofit health foundation, and began seeing a therapist every week. “The thing about black people is we don’t talk about mental health. But the stigma surrounding menopause and depression is very damaging, ”says Burney-Scott. “I’m better now”.

How to find help

No woman should have perimenopausal depression, says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director of the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) and director of the Mayo Clinic Center for Women’s Health in Jacksonville, Florida. “All doctors who care for middle-aged women should look for symptoms of depression,” he warns. “The first question should be if they are struggling with their state of mind.”

The good news is that “there is no reason to think that treatments for depression in other stages of life will not work in this case,” says Dr. Hadine Joffe, Vice President of Academic and Educational Affairs in the department of Psychiatry. at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. “They will work.” Those treatments could include antidepressants, cognitive behavioral therapy, or both.

And the passage of time will help, too, Joffe adds. “Once the brain adapts and the hormones are reduced and remain stable, the risk of depression disappears.”